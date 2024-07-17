South Korean manufacturer set to launch rocket from Australia

Image: wowinside/stock.adobe.com

Southern Launch will welcome South Korean rocket manufacturer UNASTELLA Corporation to launch from Australia after signing an agreement in Seoul last week.

The agreement enables UNASTELLA to aim for at least four launches per year. The launches with UNASTELLA will further strengthen Australia’s space industry and will provide opportunities for the local supply chain to provide goods and services.

“UNASTELLA is an ambitious company with a bright future. We are excited to help them launch into space from our facility,” said Southern Launch CEO Lloyd Damp.

UNASTELLA is aiming to develop a small lift rocket based off proven South Korean technologies.

The company is taking an iterative approach to the development of their orbit capable rocket and the missions from Australia will provide valuable flight heritage, and a site for regular satellite launches.

CEO and founder of UNASTELLA, Jaehong Park, said the partnership will help UNASTELLA overcome launch site obstacles.

“The ability to conduct regular launches as we develop our vehicles is incredibly valuable as we can iterate our technology safely. This partnership with Southern Launch will provide us with an instrumented range as well as the regulatory approvals and logistics meaning we can continue to concentrate on the development of the vehicle,” said Park.

The first rocket to launch with Southern Launch will further the development of the UNASTELLA technology, validating the design and engine performance.

“Developing a rocket is a long and complex process,” said Damp.

“We aim to make it easier for rocket companies to get to space by taking the launch and regulatory approvals off their to-do list. We will have everything ready for UNASTELLA when it’s time to launch, they just need to bring the rocket.”