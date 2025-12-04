Innovation, precision and local pride were on full display in Adelaide last night as the 2025 South Australia Welding Excellence Awards recognised the state’s standout fabricators, welders and educators.

Hosted by Weld Australia, the annual Awards honour the people and projects driving excellence across the welding and fabrication industry. From large-scale infrastructure builds to advanced manufacturing and defence supply chains, the Awards highlight how South Australian expertise continues to underpin national capability.

Weld Australia CEO, Geoff Crittenden, said this year’s winners demonstrate why South Australia is fast becoming a hub for high-value manufacturing. “The strength of South Australia’s welding community lies in its innovation and collaboration. The individuals and companies recognised this year are setting new benchmarks for quality, safety and training, and proving that world-class fabrication happens right here at home,” said Crittenden.

“These Awards celebrate more than technical excellence. They celebrate the people shaping the future of Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability. From apprentices to established industry leaders, each winner plays a role in ensuring our industry remains competitive, resilient and future-ready.”

The evening brought together representatives from industry, government and education, with recognition across categories celebrating outstanding workmanship, workplace safety, project delivery and training excellence.

Lai Group was the winner of the 2025 Company of the Year Award – Fabrication. Founded in 1969, Lai Group has rapidly established itself as one of Australia’s leading structural steel fabricators, delivering high quality, standards-compliant solutions across the electrical, maritime and mining sectors. Backed by over 100 years of combined management experience, the company continues to expand its capabilities through cutting-edge automation, robotics, and Industry 4.0 integration. With certification to ISO 3834.2 and a commitment to continual improvement, Lai Group is completing a purpose-built fabrication facility that will double its production capacity to 8,000 tonnes per year. Their recent portfolio includes major projects such as the Mordialloc Level Crossing Removal, Ardrossan Ship Loader Remediation, and Wallaroo Trestle Refurbishment, each reflecting their unwavering focus on innovation, safety, and quality.

MTE was the winner of the Project of the Year Award for the Acid Plant Tail Gas Stack, delivering a 90m tall structure that exemplifies precision engineering and innovation. The project involved fabricating, welding, testing, coating and transporting the stack in seven sections, replacing the original structure with a stronger, longer-lasting design. By incorporating a stainless-steel liner and false floor within the lower section, MTE addressed severe corrosion issues caused by acidic condensation, significantly extending service life and improving safety. Executed under MTE’s integrated ISO-certified management system, the project showcased advanced fabrication techniques, in-house welding procedure development, and a commitment to sustainability, from waste reduction and solar energy use to environmental monitoring. The result is a world-class example of Australian manufacturing capability built to thrive in one of the harshest service environments.

Diverseco and W.E.S.S. were joint winners of the 2025 Company of the Year Award – Supplier. An Australian-owned provider of turnkey robotic welding and automation solutions, Diverseco helps manufacturers boost productivity, safety, and quality through precision-engineered systems that deliver consistent, standards-compliant welds. Its robotic welding solution addresses critical national challenges, from labour shortages to safety risks, by improving weld speed by up to 50% while removing operators from hazardous environments. Backed by a national service network, OEM-trained engineers, and a strong focus on workforce development, Diverseco continues to set the benchmark for innovation, reliability, and sustainable growth in Australian manufacturing.

Celebrating over 40 years in business, Welding Equipment Sales & Service (W.E.S.S.) has grown from a small local service provider into one of Australia’s largest independent welding distributors. The 100% Australian-owned company supplies, services and supports leading global welding and cutting technologies from its expansive Wingfield headquarters — a “Welding Supercentre” complete with showroom, warehouse, workshops and a soon-to-open training facility. W.E.S.S. leads the way in driving Industry 4.0 adoption, with investments in robotics, cobots and advanced systems that boost safety, productivity and quality for clients across defence, mining, construction and fabrication. Backed by a dedicated local team and a reputation for expert advice, W.E.S.S. continues to strengthen the Australian welding industry through innovation, education and outstanding customer service.

Adelaide Training and Employment Centre won the Training and Education Award for an Organisation. ATEC was recognised for its outstanding contribution to skills training, workforce development and community engagement across South Australia. ATEC has delivered high-quality vocational education for over 35 years, training more than 2,000 students annually across fabrication, mechanical, electrical and carpentry trades. Renowned for its flexible, industry-led training model and strong partnerships with employers and industry bodies, ATEC ensures graduates are job-ready and equipped with skills that meet real-world needs. With advanced facilities, tailored learning pathways, and dedicated coaches, ATEC continues to set the benchmark for excellence in vocational education.

Iman Farshadi from Century Engineering won the 2025 Welding Professional of the Year Award – Welding Coordinator category. Iman was recognised for his exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and dedication to advancing welding innovation in Australia. With more than 20 years’ experience across oil and gas, petrochemical, and manufacturing sectors, Iman has transformed welding quality and productivity at Century through the development of over 300 welding procedures and the introduction of advanced traceability, robotic welding, and additive manufacturing systems. A recent graduate of the IIW International Welding Engineer program, he combines world-class technical knowledge with a strong mentoring focus, training young welders, guiding defence and infrastructure projects, and promoting excellence through his role on Weld Australia’s South Australia Committee.

Nick Argent from BAE Systems won the 2025 Welding Professional of the Year Award – Welding Inspector category. As the Welding Leading Hand at BAE Systems, Nick was recognised for his outstanding skill, leadership, and commitment to quality in one of Australia’s most demanding fabrication environments — naval shipbuilding. A qualified IIW International Welding Inspector – Basic (IWI-B), Nick combines technical precision with a strong mentoring ethos, ensuring every weld meets the highest safety and compliance standards. Renowned for his attention to detail, he plays a key role in inspecting and coordinating complex fabrication projects, training apprentices, and fostering a positive, high-performance culture on the workshop floor. His dedication to continuous learning and passion for developing others make him an invaluable contributor to both BAE Systems and the wider Australian welding community.

Craig Pearson from Lai Group won the 2025 Welding Professional of the Year Award – Welding Supervisor category. As Quality Coordinator and Welding Supervisor at Lai Group, Craig was recognised for his outstanding leadership, technical precision, and dedication to continuous improvement in structural steel fabrication. With over 18 years of trade experience and nine years in supervisory roles, Craig has played a central role in developing Lai Group’s weld quality management system, a foundation that enabled the company’s ISO 3834.2 certification. Known for his sharp problem-solving ability, Craig has introduced innovative solutions such as a custom weld preparation gauge now used by TAFE instructors, and led major projects including the Wallaroo Trestle Refurbishment and Ardrossan Ship Loader Repair. His commitment to mentoring apprentices, sharing knowledge with industry peers, and contributing to Standards Australia revisions exemplifies his passion for welding excellence and his lasting impact on the profession.

Enrico Mazzacano from Century Engineering was named the winner of the 2025 Young Trades Person of the Year. Having completed his Certificate III in Engineering Fabrication in 2024, Enrico has already contributed to major defence, mining, and water infrastructure projects, including the Hunter Class Frigates for BAE Systems, and demonstrated outstanding craftsmanship across diverse materials and complex welds. A WorldSkills competitor and natural leader, he has served as a temporary leading hand, mentoring peers and guiding small teams with maturity beyond his years. Enrico is an advocate for young tradespeople and a role model for resilience, excellence, and passion in Australian manufacturing.

Josh Watson from ASC was named the 2025 Trades Person of the Year. With over a decade of experience fabricating and maintaining submarines, Josh combines deep technical knowledge with genuine passion for hands-on work. Having risen through roles including Leading Hand, Supervisor and Detailed Designer, he brings a rare blend of practical skill and design insight to every project. A natural mentor, Josh takes pride in guiding apprentices, fostering teamwork, and upholding ASC’s culture of safety and excellence. His recent achievements (from winning ASC’s Safety Champion of the Year to contributing to BAE’s Manufacturing, Engineering and Technical Excellence Award) reflect his commitment to continuous improvement and his drive to pass on the expertise of Australia’s world-class shipbuilding workforce to the next generation.

Chris Henderson from the Outsource Institute won the 2025 Training and Education – Individual Teacher Award. With over 40 years of industry experience, Chris brings exceptional technical expertise and a deep passion for teaching to his role, specialising in welding and fabrication. A qualified AS 2214 Welding Supervisor and holder of a Certificate IV in Engineering, he is known for translating complex technical concepts into engaging, real-world lessons that inspire confidence in his students. Beyond technical instruction, Chris fosters a positive and respectful learning culture, mentoring countless apprentices who have gone on to lead successful engineering careers. His unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous improvement makes him a role model for both educators and tradespeople across the industry.

Andrew Sherman from BAE Systems and Findon Technical College won the VET in Schools Student of the Year Award. Andrew is a standout Year 12 school-based apprentice with BAE Systems. In 2025, he excelled not only in his workplace, where he reliably completes complex tasks independently and to a high standard, but also on a national platform—winning gold in the AR Welding category at the WorldSkills Australia National Championships. This accomplishment, in a cutting-edge augmented reality welding competition, speaks volumes about his precision, expertise, and adaptability. At Findon Technical College, Andrew embraces leadership: he mentors Year 11 students, engaging them in vocational pathways and attending school events to encourage informed career choices. He even donates his RDOs to support skill-building workshops for students aspiring to work in defence industries.

Paul Colegrove from Colbotic Automation won the Ken Travena Award. Dr Colegrove has undertaken pioneering work in welding automation, additive manufacturing, and applied welding research. With a PhD from the University of Cambridge and more than two decades of academic and industrial leadership, Dr Colegrove has made a lasting impact on both the science and practice of welding. His innovations span friction stir welding, wire and arc additive manufacturing (WAAM), and robotic process control, helping bridge the gap between advanced research and real-world application. At Colbotic Automation, he continues to drive accessibility and sustainability in automated welding, developing collaborative robotic systems and intelligent thermal management techniques that enhance safety, productivity and quality. His recent work on the Amber Kinetics Flywheel program (combining robotic welding, finite element analysis and localised heat treatment to eliminate cold cracking) exemplifies his commitment to innovation, excellence, and advancing Australia’s manufacturing capability.

Colbotic Automation received a CEO’s Award. Founded in 2021, Colbotic Automation is making welding automation accessible to small-to-medium batch production. Colbotic Automation specialises in collaborative welding robots, simplified robot programming software, dual-workstation operation for higher throughput, and integrated sensing for improved weld quality and reduced rework. The company has developed bespoke hardware and software solutions that provide reliable, repeatable manufacturing for challenging parts.

Ken Barton also received a CEO’s Award. Ken is known for his reliability, integrity and forward-thinking approach. He has built a strong reputation as someone who consistently delivers, communicates openly, and brings innovative solutions to every challenge he faces. Ken is deeply engaged in the welding industry and contributes actively through Weld Australia, sharing knowledge, supporting training programs and helping lift standards across the sector. His commitment to continuous learning, professional growth and mentoring others has made him a valued leader both within his organisation and in the broader welding community.