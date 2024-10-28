South Australia’s vocational training completion rates rise

Image: Thirawatana/stock.adobe.com

South Australia‘s vocational education and training (VET) completion rate has improved, according to data released by the National Centre for Vocational Education Research.

Figures from NCVER VET Qualification Completion Rates 2023, show that 45.7 per cent of the VET qualifications that started in 2019 were completed, an increase of 2.9 percentage points, compared to 2018.

I’ve said since becoming the Minister that improving completions is crucial to addressing skills shortages. These results are a fantastic outcome that means more students getting qualified and moving into secure, well-paid work,” said minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer.

A strong growth of completions across regions and with different student cohorts who often experience challenges impacting their training is a great outcome for South Australia.

Increased completion rates were reported from students located:

In very remote areas (35.6 per cent, an increase of 12.7 percentage points)

In major cities (47.1 per cent, an increase of 2.6 percentage points)

In remote areas (41.9 per cent, an increase of 2.4 percentage points)

In inner regional areas (45 per cent, an increase of 2.2 percentage points).

Completion rates also increased for people who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander (30.9 per cent, an increase of 4.0 percentage points) and those with a disability (38.7 per cent, an increase of 4.9 percentage points).

By level of education, students with a Certificate III level qualification had a completion rate for those commencing in 2019 at 50.6 per cent, an increase of 1.8 percentage points and the second highest rate in the nation, while for Diploma and above, the completion rate was 53.4 per cent, an increase of 4.6 percentage points when compared to 2018.