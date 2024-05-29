South Australia’s nuclear submarine yard finds concept designers

The city of Adelaide will be home to the construction of SSN-AUKUS submarines / Image: myphotobank.com.au / stock.adobe.com

The concept design partners for South Australia’s new Nuclear-Powered Submarine Construction Yard (NPSCY) have been announced.

Kellogg, Brown and Root (KBR) and an AECOM and Aurecon Joint Venture have been announced as the design partners for the NPSCY.

Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles said the announcement is another step closer to constructing a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine program in South Australia.

“Not only will this ambitious project create thousands of local jobs, it will deliver the most critical defence capability acquisition in our nation’s history.

KBR has extensive experience in supporting design and project management for defence infrastructure facilities across the nation and will design the area of the NPSCY that will be used for steel processing and fabrication facilities.

The AECOM and Aurecon Joint Venture will deliver the concept design for the rest of the NPSCY site which will support the outfitting, consolidation and commissioning of Australia’s conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

The design teams collectively bring together nuclear infrastructure specialists and experienced personnel from previous shipyard infrastructure projects at Osborne, Henderson and in AUKUS partner nations.

This announcement follows the March announcement of Australia’s sovereign submarine build and sustainment partners and demonstrates progress towards building SSN-AUKUS submarines in Adelaide.

The NPSCY development will be more than 75 hectares and will be built to the highest security and safety standards.

The project alone is set to create up to 4,000 direct jobs at the peak of construction, with a further 4,000-5,500 direct jobs expected to build Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines in South Australia.

“At its peak, up to 4,000 workers will be employed to design and build the infrastructure for the Nuclear-Powered Submarine Construction Yard in Osborne while a further 4,000-5,500 direct jobs are expected to build the nuclear-powered submarines in South Australia,” said Marles.

Preliminary enabling works required to support the future construction of the NPSCY at Osborne commenced in December 2023 with site mobilisations and early works for a new carpark.

Constructing the infrastructure at the NPSCY will rely on highly skilled Australian engineering and design consultants, project controls specialists, project managers, tradespeople and construction workers.

A new Skills and Training Academy at Osborne to educate and train the elite naval shipbuilding workforce is also being designed.

This announcement is part of the Albanese Government’s $53-63 billion investment in this program over the next decade, including an estimated $2 billion investment in South Australian infrastructure in just the next few years.

This is a milestone to ensure the construction of Australia’s first SSN-AUKUS will start by the end of this decade.