South Australian exports to Europe hit $1 billion

Image: MAGNIFIER/stock.adobe.com

South Australia’s exports to the European Union – the world’s second largest consumer market after the US – have grown by 22 per cent in the last 12 months to $1 billion, making it the state’s newest billion-dollar export market.

According to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data, South Australia’s exports to the European Union jumped by $183 million dollars in the year to March 2025.

It joins China, the United States, and India as export markets valued at over a billion dollars.

This latest export growth was driven by increased exports in critical sectors like machinery and power equipment, grains, metal ores, and nuts, to the leading EU economies of Belgium, France, and Germany.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see our state’s exports to the EU continue to grow, and to now top the $1 billion dollar mark – the diversification efforts of our government are paying dividends,” said Joe Szakacs.

This growth comes on the back of an announcement by the Federal Government of renewed trade negotiations between the Australian Government and the European Union, after a pause in discussions in 2024.

“And we’re looking forward to further trade and investment opportunities to flow from a future Free Trade Agreement between Australia and the EU, which is being enlivened thanks to the efforts of the Albanese Labor Government,” said Szakacs.

The South Australian Government is supporting amplified efforts into the EU in the midst of global economic uncertainty.

This month, the South Australian Government is supporting local seafood producers to showcase their produce at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona (6-8 May), part of the state government’s $475,000 Seafood Export Growth Program.

The Expo is the largest seafood trade event in the world and an opportunity for industry professionals and buyers from all corners of the world to experience our state’s premium seafood first-hand, and to connect buyers and sellers directly.