South Australia will host HAMR Energy’s first methanol-to-jet fuel facility, following backing from the state government for the $700–800 million sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project.

The low carbon liquid fuels company announced on 3 March 2026 that the plant would be located in South Australia, marking a first-of-its-kind development in Australia. The facility will utilise Honeywell’s technology to convert low carbon methanol into SAF.

HAMR Energy is undertaking due diligence on potential sites suitable for major industrial development, with support from the South Australian government.

Once operational, the facility will convert 300,000 tonnes of low carbon methanol – produced from plantation forestry residues and hydrogen – into approximately 140 million litres of SAF. That volume is enough to decarbonise around 4.5 million economy-class passenger trips between Adelaide and Melbourne each year and will help address the estimated global SAF supply shortfall of 10 million tonnes by 2030.

The project is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs and dozens of long-term operational roles, while attracting hundreds of millions of dollars of investment into the state. It also aligns with state and federal priorities to establish a domestic SAF industry, strengthen fuel security and support aviation emission reduction targets.

Plantation forestry residues from the Green Triangle region, centred around Mount Gambier, will be converted into fuel after HAMR Energy signed supply agreements with local sustainable forestry firms including OneFortyOne. The arrangement is expected to provide an additional revenue stream for the forestry sector and support the regional economy.

David Stribley, co-founder of HAMR Energy, said: “We are proud to be strengthening fuel security for the nation, while contributing to the South Australian economy and creating local jobs.

“Selecting South Australia as the home for our large scale SAF facility is a strategic decision that builds on our investment in Victoria. The state’s world class infrastructure, commitment to clean energy, and proximity to sustainable feedstock sources make it an excellent location to accelerate decarbonisation in aviation.”

Joe Szakacs, minister for trade and investment, said the development underscored the state’s position in clean energy innovation.

“Once again we’re seeing South Australia at the forefront of world-leading innovation in the global efforts to decarbonise,” he said.

“This is a massive vote of confidence in our state and will deliver significant economic impact.

“But most importantly, this investment will create hundreds of secure and well-paid jobs for South Australians.

“An investment of this size doesn’t happen by accident. It follows persistent work and considered planning.

“Our Government warmly welcomes HAMR Energy’s backing of South Australia.”

The announcement follows HAMR Energy’s AUD 10 million Series A funding round, which received support from Airbus, Qantas and thyssenkrupp Uhde.