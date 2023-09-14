South Australia introduces Bill to streamline development of hydrogen and renewable energy projects

South Australia is poised to capitalise on renewable energy with the Government introducing a landmark Bill into state parliament to streamline the development of hydrogen and renewable energy projects.

The Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Bill is the nation’s first legislative framework designed to provide a coordinated approach to the hydrogen and renewable energy industries.

It appears the state is headed for a new wave of large-scale hydrogen and renewable energy development – with more than $20 billions of projects in capital development.

Premier Peter Malinauskas, said the state is home to some of the most prospective wind and solar resources in the world.

“We’re already capitalising on this leadership position through our Hydrogen Jobs Plan, a major investment which is only just the start,” he said.

“This is the equivalent of finding oil in Saudi Arabia, or striking gold in Victoria.”

The Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Bill represents six Acts being merged into one, minimising red tape for prospective investors.

The Bill applies to both freehold and government-owned land, as well as state waters.

The Bill aims to ensure community and investor certainty and clarity, as well as provide consistently reliable performance across the social, environmental and safety aspects of the industry.

Premier Malinauskas says that the Bill will give communities more confidence that these projects will protect community and environmental interests.

“This Bill will give confidence to international investors who are willing to contribute their capital to growing the industries of the future right here in South Australia,” he said.

“It will also give the community confidence that these projects will be delivered in a way which protects the environment and the interests of communities, landholders, native title holders and the environment.”