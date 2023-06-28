SoMAC CRC executes first Australian space research project

Through the execution of its first-ever project, the Sovereign Manufacturing Automation for Composites CRC (SoMAC CRC) could unveil a new cost-effective solution for protecting launch vehicles and spacecraft against extreme heat and pressure.

Being undertaken in partnership with Gilmour Space Technologies and The University of Queensland (UQ), SoMAC CRC’s inaugural project will see the science-backed development of cost-efficient, sovereign high-temperature materials using polymer-based ablative materials.

UQ has been pioneering high-temperature ceramic and polymer matrix composite applications in Australia for some time and is excited to be participating in this new space adventure.

Space vehicles can experience temperatures exceeding 3000°C during launch and atmospheric re-entry. A common solution is to use carbon phenolic composites – a substance made of layers of carbon fibre fabric held together by a special plastic glue.

“The Australian Space Technologies sector is in growth phase, with Gilmour Space leading the way in launch vehicles,” said Dr Michael Heitzmann, co-director for the Centre for Advanced Materials Processing and Manufacturing (AMPAM) at UQ.

“Partnering with Gilmour Space and SoMAC CRC on this project is an exciting next step for us – and for the manufacturing industry – as we work together to make space technology more accessible and cost-competitive.”

David Doyle, Gilmour Space’s program manager for Launch Vehicles added, “We look forward to working with SoMAC and UQ to develop, test, and commercialise these high-temperature composite materials for our Eris launch vehicles, which aim to provide customers with reliable and cost-effective access to space.”

Dr Steve Gower, SoMAC CRC CEO, is proud to be launching the research centre’s first project, the outputs from which could help drive the country’s manufacturing industry forward.

“SoMAC CRC is open for business, and this inaugural project is exemplary as an industry and research collaboration,” explained Gower.

“Working together with partners Gilmour Space and UQ, we are seeking to resolve practical industry challenges, while simultaneously building workforce capability and capacity through Higher Degree by Research (HDR) training and industry placements. We are excited to have lift-off, and to start deploying our main mission – to position Australia as a future leader in composites technologies.

SoMAC CRC commenced operations in January 2023. Australia is entering a decade of transformation with the arrival of intelligent manufacturing automation and the emergence of new high-value industries.

Bringing together 33 partners under a $250 million program, SoMAC CRC will address these opportunities and strengthen current industry with digital-export-ready, cost-competitive, high-quality platform capability. Its vision is to transform Australia’s established composite technologies capability into sovereign leadership, creating a world-class, highly automated, digitally enabled, network of designers, manufacturers, and service providers.

In doing so, the CRC will underpin a next generation of manufacturing industry, supporting a forward-looking Australia, including the hydrogen economy, EV cars and buses, space and low-earth-orbit vehicles, onshore and offshore infrastructure, aircraft and the future defence industry, consumer goods including sporting and solar, and the recycling industry.