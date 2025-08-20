Solventum sells filtration arm for $4.1b

Image: jetcityimage/stock.adobe.com

Solventum has announced it will sell its Purification & Filtration business to Thermo Fisher Scientific for $4.1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2025 subject to regulatory approval.

The company expects about $3.4 billion in net proceeds from the transaction, which it intends to use primarily to reduce debt. The sale is expected to be neutral to Solventum’s 2025 earnings per share.

Bryan Hanson, Solventum chief executive, said the divestment marked an important step in the company’s transformation plan.

“The sale of the Purification & Filtration business is part of phase three of our transformation plan and follows a thorough analysis of the value and strategic alignment of our businesses,” Hanson said.

“This transaction will enhance our strategic focus and key metrics while reducing leverage and significantly strengthening our balance sheet.”

He said Solventum was committed to a smooth transition for employees and customers.

“We are confident that Thermo Fisher will provide the Purification & Filtration business – which offers filters and membranes for use in the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical and medical technologies, microelectronics and food, beverage products and drinking water – the strategic investment and resources needed for sustaining growth and delivering customer solutions.”

The company plans to discuss the deal during its 2024 earnings call on 27 February, and will host an Investor Day in New York on 20 March to outline its longer-term strategy.

Morgan Stanley & Co., Perella Weinberg Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities advised Solventum on the sale, while Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton provided legal advice.