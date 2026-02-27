CAPS Australia says uninterrupted compressed air and power are critical for manufacturing, underscoring the value of the company’s reliable, cost-effective solutions.

When it comes to choosing the right compressed air or power solution, there is more to consider than just the delivery of the required performance outcomes that business operations need. It is equally important to ensure businesses have the necessary service and support to keep things performing at its optimum. Because any inefficiency or downtime has a costly impact on a business, CAPS Australia offers multiple ways to successfully achieve operational outcomes.

Reliable power generation

Sustaining power through a range of primary and back-up solutions, CAPS has the equipment sizes and power outputs needed to meet clients’ specific operating requirements. The company delivers the power solutions needed across manufacturing, industrial, commercial, data centres, healthcare, construction, residential and mining, ensuring the power never goes out on key infrastructure.

Underpinned by high performance and fuel-efficient equipment, CAPS configures systems to suit the application, load demands, and operating environment to meet the individual requirements of the client. The company is able to draw directly from a range of global equipment providers including the Mitsubishi Generator Series, Rehlko (formerly Kohler), Airman and Teksan Generators.

The right compressor for the job

Safety, quality, hygiene standards, and operational efficiencies are key across the manufacturing, food and pharmaceutical sectors, and are all captured when specialised ‘Class Zero’ air quality compressors are utilised to supply clean, dry air.

By minimising the initial possibility of contamination by using oil-free compressors, the maintenance of critical air purity requires fewer ancillary equipment elements. The reduction in risk to air quality also means there is less equipment that requires servicing, which boosts long-term operational performance. Because every application is different, CAPS can help you assess your requirements to find you the perfect match.

For larger scale applications, the company has a full range of oil-free centrifugal compressors as well as rotary screw compressors from 37kW to 355kW in either fixed or variable speed. These machines are versatile and tailor-made, so there are many factors to weigh up when choosing the right compressor. Elements such as size, speed control, continuous or intermittent usage, portability, and site operating conditions including altitude and ambient temperature, can all impact which system will suit your needs.

On a smaller scale, CAPS can offer scroll compressors in an all-in-one solution with a dryer, storage tank, and compressor in a single unit, keeping the real estate of the system as compact as possible. According to the company, this smaller footprint translates to higher efficiency, a key component when choosing the right compressed air system, particularly as energy prices continue to climb across the country. Offered as a single phase from 1.5kW – 2.2 kW or three phase from 3.7kW to 7.5kW, CAPS suggests this integrated solution as ideal for smaller applications requiring oil-free air.

Setups can be configured to support different end process needs. Lower initial costs mean that many manufacturing customers instead opt to use oil-lubricated compressors with air treatment processes downstream. From 5kW through to 15kW, there are several technologies and brands to choose from, and it can be challenging to evaluate different compressors to select the best technology for your system.

To accommodate this, CAPS offers a suite of compressed air solutions and has the expertise to help match the right equipment to your needs and suited to your local operating requirements. Whether you are looking for a reciprocating, rotary screw, oil free rotary screw, portable diesel or centrifugal air compressor, the company’s flexible solutions are engineered around you, with a commitment to delivering low-cost, quality industrial air compressors that are built tough and engineered to last.

Beyond this, CAPS’ teams are local, meaning customers interact directly with experienced product managers who have years of compressed air industry expertise. This includes understanding specific operational requirements, offering recommendations and providing technically sound advice, ultimately delivering customers the solutions they need. This ensures that requirements are understood, something that other OEMs with technical support overseas struggle to provide.

Air treatment

CAPS Australia emphasises that air dryers are also essential in meeting the critical air quality requirements needed throughout the manufacturing sector. Air dryers help to remove moisture from compressed air systems, decreasing the humidity and preventing bacteria from growing, as well as warding off rust and extending the life of the machine.

Desiccant air dryers are popular for industrial applications and processes that require extremely dry air between -40 to -70 degC, where a desiccant material such as silica gel, molecular sieve or activated alumina is housed in a chamber where the compressed air passes, absorbing the moisture.

Now dry, the air is then cleaned to ensure it is compliant with relevant standards. Specialised filters use a variety of technologies, including coalescing and adsorption, to remove dust, oil, and other contaminants from compressed air systems. These are available in various sizes and configurations to meet specific needs.

The at-scale generation of nitrogen to support operational needs is a challenge that CAPS Australia has efficient solutions for. Experienced in delivering engineered nitrogen generation systems, the company can configure the equipment needed to support on-site demands. Producing dependable and economical supplies of nitrogen, the systems allow you to generate the quantity and purity of nitrogen necessary for any application on site.

Local support with global knowledge

When CAPS joined the global Ingersoll Rand family in 2024, the company expanded its access to Ingersoll Rand’s global offering of air, fluid, energy and medical technologies. Enhancing industrial productivity and efficiency, the company’s delivery of air and power solutions is also underpinned by the financial strength of Ingersoll Rand. With 10 branches nationwide, CAPS’ dedicated team brings together great service, with expert advice, support and

spare parts.

This allows for a 24/7 maintenance and breakdown service that ensures clients’ operations run smoothly and minimise any downtime. Scheduled maintenance is also able to be packaged under the CAPS Care programs, enhancing the service and support experience for clients with a range of diagnostic and maintenance programs to maximise the operational performance of the air compressors.

Throughout the operational life of equipment, CAPS Care provides clients with ongoing warranty, parts and service plans, ensuring the greatest value for managing assets. Scheduled air compressor maintenance, as well as using predictive analytics, helps prevent unexpected interruptions in production.

Four types of CAPS Care programs have been established to cater for different requirements. Packaged Care allows businesses to purely focus on maximising operation while keeping equipment covered. With scheduled maintenance and predictive analytics, it helps prevent production disruptions and covers new equipment with total extended warranty coverage.

With extended air-end warranty for new Ingersoll Rand Equipment, Planned Care provides predictable maintenance, diagnostics, and detects early problems.