Solar Victoria announces new round of electrician upskilling

Image: anatoliy_gleb/stock.adobe.com

Solar Victoria has announced a new round of the Upskilling for Electricians program as part of Solar Victoria’s $11 million Training and Workforce Development program.

The program provides free training for electricians and fourth-year electrical apprentices to become accredited designers and installers of solar PV and battery storage systems.

Solar Victoria CEO, Stan Krpan encourages electricians and apprentices alike to take advantage of the program that commences in May 2024.

“This is an excellent opportunity for electricians and apprentices to upskill for free and I encourage all who are eligible to enrol early because places are limited,” said Krpan.

The upskilling program and will provide up to 400 electricians and apprentices with fully subsidised training to ensure a highly skilled industry to meet growing consumer demand.

Upskilling for Electricians is open to any Victorian A-grade electricians and fourth-year electrical apprentices working for businesses registered with the Solar Homes Program.

Since first commencing in March 2022, 767 electricians have completed the training free of charge.

After the training, electricians can complete the requirements to become accredited installers, joining over 1,000 installers participating in the Solar Homes program.

The latest round will help more electricians and apprentices access the free training which is to be offered throughout Victoria in a blended format, involving e-learning and face-to-face.

Those eligible can complete training in metropolitan Melbourne either with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), Holmesglen Institute of TAFE, or through the Solar Training Centre.

They can also complete training in regional locations at TAFE Gippsland, Southwest TAFE, or Wodonga Institute of TAFE.