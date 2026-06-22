Australia’s position as a global leader in solar research has received a major boost, with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) committing an additional $95.4 million to the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP).

The funding will extend ACAP’s research programme until 2033 and support ongoing work to develop high-efficiency solar technologies capable of lowering costs and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

Led by the University of New South Wales, ACAP brings together researchers from institutions including the Australian National University, CSIRO, Monash University, the University of Melbourne, the University of Queensland and the University of Sydney.

The centre has spent more than a decade working alongside industry partners to develop advances in solar cell and module technology.

minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen said the investment would help Australia maintain its leadership position in solar innovation.

“Australia helped lead the world in solar and we want to keep leading the world in the next wave of solar innovation,” Mr Bowen said.

“This funding backs our best researchers and helps turn Australian ideas into real-world technologies that can strengthen our clean energy system and create economic opportunity.

“Building more of this expertise here at home makes Australia stronger, more secure and better placed for the future.”

ACAP has contributed to a range of internationally recognised advances, including improvements in solar efficiency, durability and affordability, as well as the development of next-generation tandem solar cells.

ARENA chief executive Darren Miller said continued investment was critical to achieving ultra low-cost solar energy.

“Australia has some of the best solar researchers in the world and ACAP has been instrumental in turning that expertise into globally recognised breakthroughs,” Mr Miller said.

“If Australia is to achieve ultra low-cost solar, we need to keep pushing the limits of cell efficiency.”

He said the work aligned with ARENA’s strategy of making solar the foundation of Australia’s net zero energy system while supporting decarbonisation across sectors including transport, green metals, fuel production and data centres.

ACAP executive director Professor Renate Egan said Australia’s unique combination of research excellence and industry engagement positioned the country to remain at the forefront of solar development.

“This significant investment provides a long-term research horizon and positions Australia to build on its success in developing the technologies and talent needed to deliver on next-generation solar technologies that will power a low-carbon future Australia,” Professor Egan said.

The programme will also support the development of future researchers, engineers and PhD students, helping build the workforce required for Australia’s clean energy future.