Software to meet advancing industry demands

oftware solutions provider, Minitab, helps manufacturing businesses with platforms that enable data analysis and quality improvement. Image: gumpapa/stock.adobe.com

Minitab’s software solutions have evolved to increase product quality, get to market faster and reduce excess waste.

For over half a century, software solutions provider, Minitab, has been helping manufacturing businesses with platforms that enable data analysis and quality improvement. Its range of analytical, statistical, graphical and quality tools provide quality analytics to help a business in discovery, innovation and transformation.

“Thousands of businesses and universities worldwide work with Minitab because of our unique ability to uncover insights and drive change through the power of data analysis,” said analytics solutions design manager, Minitab Australia and New Zealand, Bass Masri.

In line with the times of Industry 4.0, the company’s quality analytics software solutions have evolved to provide real-time, automated capabilities.

“Primarily, it will be manufacturing industries – particularly those fast-moving consumer goods and food and beverage manufacturers – that will benefit the most from data automation, real-time statistical process control and process capability analysis,” Masri said.

Automating quality

This automation capability is at the core of Minitab’s new Real-Time Statistical Process Control (SPC) solution, a system that delivers quality and performance outcomes for a business by monitoring, responding and delivering predictive analytics. While SPC itself is a standard methodology that uses tools like control charts and capability analysis, the evolution of Minitab’s solution is how its latest offering receives the ‘Real-Time’ label.

“Over time, Minitab’s Statistical Process Control solution has evolved to deliver the real-time capabilities, and the trusted analysis needed to take process monitoring to the next level all in one comprehensive solution,” said Masri. “It is a powerful tool for manufacturers aiming to boost efficiency and minimise waste through early detection and cost reduction, process consistency and data driven decision making,” said Masri.

These automated capabilities appear as Minitab’s SPC utilises tests for special causes to help in identifying trends, patterns and outliers. Masri said this involves real-time alerts that are sent to engineers to help them monitor and improve performance.

“Real-Time SPC makes quality analysis and improvement easy with real-time monitoring and alerts that identify the source of any problems and get to the root cause quickly,” he said. “By reducing process variation, your production efficiency and product quality is improved.”

Masri said that these real-time analytics are complemented by predictive analytics and modern machine learning techniques to identify predictors and rank them in importance, allowing the solution to truly become, ‘real-time’.

“Modern machine learning techniques are powerful. They do not rely on the assumptions of normality, constant variance and linear relationships,” he said. “You can produce very good models using the array of different models in the predictive analytics module.”

The deeper insights into data, processes and oversight that the solution provides helps companies in upholding various regulations, according to Masri.

“Minitab’s Connect dashboarding capability provides automated data analysis and business reporting that can be used to report back to the executive team, board level and regulators,” he said. “Quality Management Systems regulations require manufacturers to have a process approach to performance evaluation that includes monitoring, measurement and analysis.”

Masri said this real-time information can be important for reporting to regulators within the manufacturing of food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and medical technology.

In what is a complex and advanced software solution, several key features are relied upon to ensure performance, including:

• Control charts.

• Capability analysis.

• Pareto charts.

• Current performance summary.

• Process quality snapshot.

• Administration for alerts and notifications.

• User portals for operations, engineering, administration.

• Access to Minitab connect for dashboards, reports and data automation.

In terms of accessibility to the solution, a new development could see it become more widespread, as Minitab & SAP have partnered to Integrate Minitab’s Real-Time SPC with SAP Digital Manufacturing, a manufacturing operations management (MOM) platform. This partnership makes the solution immediately available for SAP Digital Manufacturing customers.

“Minitab’s Real-Time SPC solution is directly accessible to SAP Digital Manufacturing customers so they can gain deeper production insights resulting in process and operational improvements,” said Masri.

While its practicality is clear on paper, Minitab’s Real-Time SPC took to action when a food and beverage manufacturer needed to put an end to both overfilling and underfilling issues.

Detailed in a report written by Douglas C. Fair, Principal Statistician at StatPros Consulting, the solutions’ usefulness in preventing both overfilling – to reduce cost and the bottom line – and underfilling issues – to meet the contract with the customer –

was highlighted.

“The impact on the manufacturer includes improved brand reputation, customer satisfaction, net promoter scores, product returns and product liability and of course, manufacturers bottom line, which can turn out to be millions of dollars saved,” said Masri.

Enabling automated quality solutions

Minitab’s use of automation also extends to a software suite called Prolink, a system designed to automate and enhance data collection and quality analysis. For a system that Masri said is known throughout industry as the easiest data collection software to implement, Prolink offers a suite of software solutions to automate the data collection and quality analysis tasks performed throughout any organisation.

“Its core strength lies in its ability to streamline the flow of data from inspection equipment all the way through to quality management systems,” said Masri. “With the largest library of direct connections to equipment and software, you will be able to watch feature rich quality visualisations.”

Past this, the system can connect to various databases to import and export data.

“This allows for seamless data exchange with existing enterprise resource planning systems, manufacturing execution systems, and other data repositories,” said Masri. “Prolink is designed to work with statistical software to enable manufacturers to conduct advanced data analysis and business reporting.”

Prolink’s practicality was seen within the production floor of a business that aimed to eliminate pen and paper data management.

This circumstance highlighted the importance of data management itself and potential problems of traditional methods.

“There are many problems with collecting data using paper and pencil including human error, incomplete records, and compliance risks,”

said Masri.

“Minitab’s Prolink software digitises, transforms and automates data collection, providing a robust and seamless way to capture, analyse, and manage manufacturing data.”

For a business that is seemingly already several steps ahead, Masri said the future of Minitab’s automated quality solutions looks bright. He emphasised that a focus will be put on increasing automation of data collection though its new acquisitions.

“Minitab is leveraging artificial intelligence and modern machine learning techniques for enhanced predictive analytics,” he said. “These advancements will help businesses achieve higher levels of quality, reduce time to market and improve competitiveness.”

Minitab plans to continue to innovate systems that are already in place – like its SPC – to ensure businesses continue to receive real-time and accurate insights.