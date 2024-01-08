Smooth sailing with NTN bearing solutions

Image supplied: Motion Australia

The fundamental concept behind roll forming dates to Leonardo da Vinci. It’s a staple in certain sectors like automotive, aerospace, and the metal building industries.

Knowing just what roll forming can and cannot do opens the door to a host of metal forming possibilities. In most cases, it all starts with a continuous part profile with high-volume requirements.

Roll forming requires high precision and complete reliability in the components that run the machine. As roll forming is a continuous process, the mechanical compartments that keep the machine rolling need to be able to withstand the high pressures and the abrasive nature of the materials rolled out in the machine.

Backed with more than 100 years of experience, NTN deliver premium quality bearing products to customers in the automotive and industrials sectors. For the application of roll forming, NTN’s range of work roll, backup roll, and pressure screw bearings address the issues faced in this sector, ensuring bearings reach the full life cycle.

Designed for heavy loads, NTN products provide a tailored solution for each type of roll milling. A specific processing of the steel along with the heat treatment of these bearings ensures optimal service life.

NTN has emerged as an industry leader, offering a specialised range of bearings tailored to the unique requirements of the building materials and manufacturing sector. These bearings undergo engineering to endure the demanding conditions of the building industry, including heavy loads, harsh environments, frequent vibrations, and the need for reliable performance over extended periods. The exceptional strength and longevity of these bearings have solidified NTN’s reputation as the preferred choice for customers in the building materials sector.

