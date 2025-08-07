SMEs increase AI uptake despite barriers

Image: Deemerwha-studio/stock.adobe.com

Australian small and medium businesses (SMEs) are continuing to embrace artificial intelligence, with updated Q1 2025 data from the National AI Centre’s (NAIC) AI Adoption Tracker showing significant gains in both uptake and application of AI technologies.

The survey, conducted with 400 businesses each month by research partner Fifth Quadrant, reveals that SMEs are increasingly using AI to improve decision-making, marketing, and productivity.

The top three business outcomes AI helped achieve this quarter were:

faster access to accurate data for decisions (23 per cent)

improved marketing engagement (20 per cent)

enhanced productivity and resource optimisation (18 per cent).

Despite the benefits, SMEs face notable barriers to AI adoption including rapid technological change, skill shortages, and funding limitations.

AI uptake remains strongly correlated with business size. Larger organisations led the way:

200–500 employees: 82 per cent

20–199 employees: 68 per cent

5–19 employees: 40 per cent

0–4 employees: 33 per cent.

Adoption also varied by industry. Retail, health, education, and hospitality were the strongest adopters, while construction, manufacturing, and agriculture showed higher levels of unawareness about AI’s value.

The most adopted AI applications this quarter were:

data entry and document processing (27 per cent)

generative AI assistants (27 per cent)

fraud detection (26 per cent)

predictive analytics (21 per cent)

marketing automation (20 per cent).

A new Responsible AI dashboard launched this quarter tracks ethical implementation. The top responsible practices included checking AI results before customer impact, regularly reviewing outputs, and committing to best practice guidelines.

However, a gap remains between SMEs’ intent to use responsible AI and actual implementation – often due to resourcing issues or competing business priorities.

Explore the full dashboard at AI Adoption Tracker.