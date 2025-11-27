Motion is helping Australia’s cotton industry improve reliability, reduce downtime, and lower energy costs with closed-loop hydraulic systems, supported by a full range of parts, local service, and end-to-end engineering expertise.

In the fast-paced environment of a cotton gin press, every second counts. With a bale produced roughly every minute during peak processing, equipment reliability is paramount – and downtime can be costly.

“Once a cotton gin starts, they don’t want to stop,” says Adam Dorahy, General Manager – Repair & Services, at Motion. “Speed and reliability are everything. The fewer delays, the better the throughput, and the better the season outcome.”

Motion plays a critical role in maintaining and improving the hydraulic press systems at the heart of cotton processing. These presses endure enormous forces as they compact loose cotton into highly compressed bales for easier storage and transport.

A key innovation helping to improve press performance is the shift to closed-loop hydraulic systems. As Ian Duncan, Chief Engineer at Motion Australia, explains, the difference is all about control.

“A closed-loop system constantly monitors and adjusts pressure, speed, and position,” he says. “It’s like the difference between using cruise control in your car versus keeping your foot on the pedal. You get more precise, efficient, and reliable operation – critical when you’re cycling massive hydraulic cylinders every few seconds under huge loads …

