Smart wound sensor developed at RMIT

Image: Will Wright, RMIT University

Researchers at RMIT University have developed a wearable wound-monitoring device that could significantly reduce infection risks and healthcare costs by enabling remote monitoring of chronic wounds.

The device, developed by Dr Peter Francis Mathew Elango and his team from RMIT’s School of Engineering, uses integrated sensors to track temperature, pH and inflammation – key indicators of wound healing – via a Bluetooth connection. This removes the need to frequently remove dressings for checks, which can delay healing and increase infection risk.

Elango said the team had tested the proof-of-concept device on a human arm to demonstrate its flexibility and compatibility with curved skin surfaces.

“This was a test to show that this type of alternative monitoring technology is possible, and we are now ready to work with industry partners to develop it for clinical trials,” Elango said.

Its biocompatible components integrate with standard manufacturing workflows, and researchers estimate production costs could be brought below $5 per unit at scale.

The innovation is underpinned by a patented high-resistivity silicon-based sensor platform developed at RMIT, which team leader Professor Madhu Bhaskaran said is capable of detecting multiple biomarkers for various conditions.

“The high-resistivity silicon-based sensor technology is our platform IP that has been proven to be efficient at multiple biomarker detection related to different ailments,” said Bhaskaran, who leads the Functional Materials and Microsystems Research Group.

The same group has previously developed med-tech innovations, including bedding sensors for aged care and a wearable heart monitor that is now progressing towards commercialisation with Perth-based Lubdub Technologies.

Australia spends $3 billion annually managing chronic wounds, which affect roughly 500,000 people. Researchers say their low-cost, reusable device could improve quality of life for patients and reduce strain on healthcare systems.