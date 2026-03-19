Researchers at RMIT University have developed a smart wound dressing capable of both monitoring healing and delivering treatment, marking a significant step forward in chronic wound care.

Chronic wounds place a considerable strain on healthcare systems due to the need for ongoing and adaptive treatment. While smart dressings that either monitor infection or deliver therapeutics have emerged in recent years, combining both functions into a single, practical platform has remained a challenge.

The RMIT team has addressed this by embedding tiny, multi-functional nanomaterials known as carbon dots into a hydrogel dressing. These carbon-based nanoparticles are biocompatible and can simultaneously detect changes in a wound environment and act as therapeutic agents.

The dressing responds to infection by changing colour when pH levels shift – a common indicator of infection. This visual signal can be read using portable smart devices, enabling real-time monitoring. Once infection is detected, the system automatically releases therapeutic nanozymes into the wound to reduce inflammation and promote healing.

Clinicians and patients can also manually trigger the release of these nanozymes by applying gentle pressure to the dressing, offering additional control over treatment.

RMIT PhD candidate and study first author Nan Nan said the innovation could enable faster and more effective clinical responses. “Being able to address potential infection at the earliest opportunity is critical to chronic wound management, making this real-time system a potential game-changer for healthcare,” she said.

Nan added that the use of multifunctional carbon dots simplifies what has traditionally been a complex design process. “Our fabrication process using medically ready materials, such as hydrogels, to embed carbon dots for wound dressing is easy and scalable, with strong potential for commercial translation,” she said.

Dr Haiyan Li, senior lecturer at RMIT’s school of engineering, said the streamlined design helps overcome barriers that have prevented smart dressings reaching the market. “Our approach integrates sensing and dual-mode therapeutic functions into a single dressing with a simple, streamlined design,” she said.

Initial studies have been conducted at laboratory scale, with further validation in in vivo wound models planned. The team is seeking industry partners to help refine, scale and commercialise the technology.

Study lead Dr Lei Bao said future work would focus on advanced biological testing and real-world application. “Ultimately, our goal is to translate this research into practical smart wound dressings and integrate this smart platform into a digital health ecosystem,” she said.

The findings were published in Chemical Engineering Science.