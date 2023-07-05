Answering the question ‘What’s next for Australian manufacturers?’ the Modern Manufacturing Expo is proud to announce the return of the much-anticipated Smart Manufacturing Conference, taking place on Wednesday 20 September 2023 at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park.

This year’s theme is ‘Connected, Automated and Digital Transformation’ and the Conference’s jam-packed speaker line-up is designed to provide practical advice and solutions for manufacturers looking to transform and gain a competitive edge in a fast-paced world.

“The Conference offers manufacturers a unique opportunity to stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in technology, including automation, artificial intelligence, IoT, and other related technologies,” explains Marie Kinsella, CEO of the International Exhibition & Conference (IEC Group) organisers of the Expo.

“We are proud to announce digital business architect and technology leader Ram Veeramony as our Smart Manufacturing Conference Chair.”

Hear from Australia’s innovators

One of the highlights of the Smart Manufacturing Conference is the opportunity to hear from some of the industry’s leading experts.

Delegates will learn about the latest trends, best practices and success stories from some of the most innovative companies in the industry, including Coca-Cola Euro Pacific Partners, GE Digital, Bosch AU, APPMA and Dulux.

Presentations include:

‘ Case Study: Smart Manufacturing Transformation Roadmap and Lessons Learnt.’ Speakers: John Broadbent, Founder, Industry 4.0 Strategy & Mentoring, Realise Potential and Clement Chen, Plant Manager, Packaging Services Division – Australia Coca-Cola Euro Pacific Partners.

Speakers: John Broadbent, Founder, Industry 4.0 Strategy & Mentoring, Realise Potential and Clement Chen, Plant Manager, Packaging Services Division – Australia Coca-Cola Euro Pacific Partners. ‘GE Digital and the Smart Factory.’ Speakers: David Berridge, Senior Sales Manager – Digital Channel Sales, ANZ, GE Digital and Geoff Morris, Senior Solution Architect – APAC, GE Digital.

Speakers: David Berridge, Senior Sales Manager – Digital Channel Sales, ANZ, GE Digital and Geoff Morris, Senior Solution Architect – APAC, GE Digital. ‘The Future of Manufacturing according to AI .’ Speaker: Mergen Pillay, Director, Factoryworx.

.’ Speaker: Mergen Pillay, Director, Factoryworx. ‘ Bridging the gap between IT and OT. ’ Speakers: Phil Seboa, Automation Enthusiast and Glen Fry, Founder and Director, iControls. Joined live from the US by Kent Melville, Director of Sales Engineering, Inductive Automation.

’ Speakers: Phil Seboa, Automation Enthusiast and Glen Fry, Founder and Director, iControls. Joined live from the US by Kent Melville, Director of Sales Engineering, Inductive Automation. Industry Panel – ‘How Industrial IoT is changing the manufacturing sector. ’ Panel is made up of representatives from GE Digital, ifm, Bosch AU, Romar Engineering, Dulux and HSO.

’ Panel is made up of representatives from GE Digital, ifm, Bosch AU, Romar Engineering, Dulux and HSO. ‘How to prepare for your Industry 4.0 digital transformation.’ Speaker: James Balzary, CEO, TilliT.

Speaker: James Balzary, CEO, TilliT. ‘Transforming Manufacturing Performance at GME with Lean Manufacturing and Industry 4.0.’ Speakers: Tim McLean, Managing Director, TXM Lean Solutions and Armando Lecaros, Operations Director, GME Limited.

Speakers: Tim McLean, Managing Director, TXM Lean Solutions and Armando Lecaros, Operations Director, GME Limited. Panel: ‘Packaging 4.0.’ Panel chair: Mark Dingley, Chair of the APPMA, joined by selected APPMA members.

Panel chair: Mark Dingley, Chair of the APPMA, joined by selected APPMA members. ‘Charging into the Future: Modern ERP for Manufacturers.’ Speakers: Priscilla Liew, Practice Manager and Steve Evans, Principal Consultant, SOCO. Featuring Microsoft

The program also includes an opening Government address, where a representative will share their vision to rebuild manufacturing and sovereign capability, exploring new technologies for Australian manufacturers, and future opportunities from the National Reconstruction Fund.

The future of manufacturing is now

Attending the Smart Manufacturing Conference is not only a chance to learn from industry experts but also an excellent platform for networking with fellow professionals. It provides attendees with the opportunity to connect with other manufacturers and stay informed about the latest trends and technologies driving the industry’s progress.

“We understand that many local manufacturers are struggling with the rising cost of materials and labour. That’s why a core purpose of this Conference is to provide attendees with valuable insights and information for streamlining manufacturing processes, reducing costs and increasing efficiency – everything needed to improve a company’s bottom line,” says Kinsella.

The Smart Manufacturing Conference is a crucial event that manufacturers cannot afford to overlook.

It offers a comprehensive program featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and demonstrations, ensuring participants stay ahead of the curve by staying informed about the latest advancements in smart manufacturing.

“The future of manufacturing is now – join the innovators or be left behind!” concludes Kinsella,.