Foreign object contamination is one of the most common – and costly – food safety failures worldwide. Whether it’s a sliver of plastic or a shard of metal, even a small contaminant can lead to batch rejections, shutdowns, or product recalls. For manufacturers, the stakes are high, and the tools used every day on the plant floor can make all the difference.

Standard blow guns are often overlooked as a contamination risk. If damaged or dropped, non-detectable materials may find their way into production – undetected by inspection systems.

The CEJN 208 Detect blow gun is purpose-built to prevent that. Developed specifically for food and beverage manufacturing environments, it is the first blow gun made from X-ray and metal-detectable food-grade plastic. Every component – including seals, valve, and body – meets international food safety standards including HACCP, IFS, BRC, and FDA regulations.

“CEJN’s 208 Detect Blow Gun is designed to take away the risk of contamination in our customers’ processed food products,” says CEJN Managing Director Quinn Parsons. “If material from the CEJN blow gun comes away and falls into the production line, it will be discovered in the X-ray or metal detectors prior to being shipped to market. It helps our customers fully comply with industry requirements …

