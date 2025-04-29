Small Business Week returns to South Australia in 2025

Image: sittinan/stock.adobe.com

The South Australian Government is bringing back Small Business Week for 2025 with an exciting program designed to support South Australia’s small businesses.It is a dedicated week of in-person events and online resources designed to assist the state’s 160,000 small businesses with new ideas and opportunities delivered by the Office for Small and Family Business.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and the backbone of communities right across our state,” said Andrea Michaels.

“There are 160,000 small businesses across South Australia, each passionately serving their communities and employing thousands of South Australians.

“It’s is an opportunity for small business owners to set aside some time to work on their business, to learn something new, and connect with others.”

The program will be delivered from 22 -26 of September across Adelaide and regional areas, covering topics that focus on growing capability, navigating the digital environment, boosting sustainability and providing support with workforce planning and exporting.

The full program will be revealed in the coming months.

The week is one of 20 key initiatives in the State Government’s landmark $14 million Small Business Strategy, all of which are now underway and supporting small businesses across the state to access new programs including mentoring and training in fundamentals, marketing, succession planning and cyber security.

Last year’s event attracted more than 1400 registrations for events across Adelaide and regional areas.

For more information, visit: https://business.sa.gov.au/week(external site)