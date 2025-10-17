An Australian luxury skincare company has strengthened its manufacturing base in regional Victoria, with government support helping RATIONALE relocate and expand its operations to Kyneton.

Minister for regional development Jaclyn Symes and member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas toured RATIONALE’s new 3,000-square-metre global headquarters this week, which brings the company’s administration, training, research and development, packaging, and distribution under one roof.

The Victorian-owned company invested $7.8 million to relocate from Melbourne in 2022, supported by the state government through its record $47 billion investment in rural and regional Victoria over the past decade. The purpose-built facility features advanced manufacturing technology that has increased the company’s production capacity and research capabilities.

The move has delivered a 17 per cent sales boost over the past three years and a 400 per cent, or $1.5 million, increase in export revenue since December 2024. RATIONALE’s relocation has also created 64 new jobs, with 54 roles based in Kyneton and 10 elsewhere in Victoria.

Skilled local recruits have brought new expertise to the business, while 43 existing staff have relocated from Melbourne. Together with a small international team, RATIONALE now employs more than 150 people.

Previously, the company outsourced all manufacturing. After six months of testing and system validation, RATIONALE launched 80 per cent in-house production capability by the end of 2023, with the goal of reaching 100 per cent by year’s end.

Minister Symes said RATIONALE’s expansion “has resulted in new jobs and the growth of advanced manufacturing in regional Victoria.”

Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas added: “We are proud to support the growth of advanced manufacturing in regional Victoria, which is championing more regional economic and investment opportunities right across the state.”

CEO Shamini Rajarethnam said Kyneton offered the ideal environment for the brand’s headquarters. “Here, we bring together state-of-the-art technologies, production and manufacturing, and training under one roof, while imbuing that sense of health and wellness the region is famed for,” she said.

RATIONALE’s growing international profile continues to expand, with the company exporting to the US, UK and other markets, and nominated for next month’s 63rd Australian Export Awards.