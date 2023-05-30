Singapore startup SunGreenH2 launches Melbourne hub

Minister for trade and investment Tim Pallas announced SunGreenH2 has launched a research and development (R&D) and manufacturing operation in Clayton, creating more than 30 high-skilled jobs.

SunGreenH2 builds high-performance hardware and develops complementary technology that allows for on-site green hydrogen production for industry, transport, energy storage and power-to-X applications.

The company’s decision to scale up and move the next phase of commercialisation of its product from Singapore to Victoria was due to the support from the state government, the state’s strong capabilities in R&D and a renowned talent pool of advanced manufacturing talent.

As an advanced manufacturer of clean energy technology, SunGreenH2 is continually innovating its products through research and development to create efficiencies and solve problems.

SunGreenH2 adds to the growing list of companies choosing to invest in Victoria. The state has a record of attracting investors from Singapore and fostering startup growth to commercialisation. Recent investments from Singapore include Seventh Sense, Divigas, NCS and Oncoshot.

As investor interest from the region continues to grow, Invest Victoria on Tuesday will host the annual Partner Summit in Singapore, showcasing the breadth of opportunities that Victoria offers as an investment destination.

The enterprise value of Victoria’s startup ecosystem, including startups, scaleups, and unicorns (companies valued at $1 billion), is $91 billion.

“We’re making sure startups know Victoria is the best place to grow and take the next step on their journey, regardless of their origin,” Pallas said.

“Our skilled workforce and innovation focus draws the brightest minds from around the world, and that grows local jobs and our tech expertise.”

Minister for energy and resources Lily D’Ambrosio said, “Victoria has set world leading emission reductions targets and investment in industries like renewable hydrogen will be key to reaching net zero by 2045 and creating thousands of renewable energy jobs.”

SunGreenH2 co-founder and CEO Tulika Raj said, “Melbourne positions us to hire top talent and tap into the manufacturing ecosystem in Victoria and we are looking forward to successfully growing our investment as the market for renewable hydrogen expands in the future.”