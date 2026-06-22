Siemens will almost quadruple the size of its advanced manufacturing facility at Yatala in Queensland, a move expected to generate more than $300 million in exports and significantly expand local production capacity.

The expansion, announced by the Queensland Government, will increase the site’s footprint from 1,400 square metres to 5,500 square metres and is expected to double the workforce over the next decade.

The facility manufactures the Fusesaver™, a Queensland-developed technology that is exported to 35 countries and is designed to improve electricity network reliability.

The announcement follows discussions between Siemens and the Crisafulli Government focused on advanced manufacturing, export opportunities and strengthening Queensland’s position in global markets.

Queensland minister for finance, trade, employment and training Ros Bates said the investment demonstrated growing business confidence in the state.

“Confidence matters. When businesses know Queensland is open for business, they invest, they hire and they export,” minister Bates said.

“This is exactly the environment the Crisafulli Government is creating, where confidence can build, investment can land and Queensland-made ideas can compete globally.

“This is the Queensland of Opportunity in action.

“After a decade of decline under Labor, the Crisafulli LNP Government is restoring confidence, backing industry and delivering a stronger economy.”

The government said the project would help establish a pipeline of exports worth more than $300 million while supporting long-term employment growth in the region.

Siemens Australia and New Zealand chief executive Peter Halliday said the expansion reflected the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“It’s another chapter in our story and Australia’s story to create a positive impact on the world – right here from Queensland,” Halliday said.

“The Fusesaver story reflects the attitude we all love about our culture. Our people are smart and resourceful and through technology and innovation we can have a big impact on the world.”

The expansion is expected to strengthen Queensland’s advanced manufacturing sector while supporting greater participation in international markets.

The Yatala site has become an important part of Siemens’ global operations through the production of the Fusesaver technology, highlighting the growing role Australian-developed innovations can play in worldwide energy infrastructure.