Siemens elevates predictive maintenance with generative AI

Image: Siemens Ltd

Siemens announced that their Senseye Predictive Maintenance software solution will now include generative artificial intelligence (AI) functionality. This enhancement aims to make predictive maintenance more conversational and intuitive, providing a robust and comprehensive solution that leverages the strengths of proven machine learning capabilities and generative AI. Renowned Australian steel manufacturer, BlueScope Steel, is one of the early adopters of this technology.

Senseye Predictive Maintenance utilises AI and machine learning to automatically generate machine and maintenance worker behaviour models. The integration of generative AI will help streamline human-machine interactions, making predictive maintenance faster and more efficient. This new functionality facilitates a conversational user interface, allowing manufacturers to take proactive actions easily and save valuable time and resources.

BlueScope, an Australian steel manufacturer, is one of Senseye’s customers benefiting from this innovative approach to predictive maintenance. Colin Robertson, digital transformation manager at BlueScope, emphasises the impact of Senseye Predictive Maintenance on their organisation, stating, “Senseye Predictive Maintenance has been more than a tool, it’s a catalyst for change in our organisation. The innovative generative AI functionality from Siemens will help accelerate our efforts to scale knowledge sharing across our global teams and will continue to support our ambitious digital transformation strategy.”

Moving beyond traditional predictive maintenance, the generative AI functionality in Senseye Predictive Maintenance enhances its capabilities. The app can now scan and group cases, even in multiple languages, and seek similar past cases and their solutions to provide context for current issues. It’s also capable of processing data from different maintenance software and ensures data security within a private cloud environment. This data is not used to train external generative AI – adding an extra layer of protection.

The new functionality transforms data into actionable insights, deriving a prescriptive maintenance strategy by contextualising information and incorporating concise maintenance protocols and notes from previous cases. This innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution will be available for all Senseye users.

Siemens sees the introduction of generative AI into predictive maintenance as a way to drive tangible benefits for manufacturers. By enabling faster and easier maintenance decisions, it increases productivity, promotes sustainability, and accelerates digital transformation. This approach also addresses skill shortages in the industry by capturing and resurfacing expert knowledge from the aging workforce, empowering less-experienced shop-floor employees.

Margherita Adragna, CEO of customer services for digital industries at Siemens AG, emphasises the significance of this development, stating, “By harnessing the power of machine learning, generative AI, and human insights, we’re taking Senseye Predictive Maintenance to the next level. The new functionality makes predictive maintenance more conversational and intuitive – helping our customers to streamline maintenance processes, enhance productivity, and optimise resources. This marks an important milestone in countering skill shortage and supporting our customer’s digital transformation.”

Siemens is one of the early pioneers of AI; its central research department was already working on the topic in the 1970s, long before many of today’s AI players were even founded. Today, Siemens employs over 1,400 AI experts around the globe and has filed 3,700 AI patent applications.