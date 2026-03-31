SICK combines intelligent safety and digital sensor solutions to help manufacturers boost productivity, protect workers, and drive smarter, more sustainable operations.

Founded in 1946, SICK has grown from a garage-based start-up into an established sensor manufacturer, with annual revenues of $2.1 billion and 11,800 employees worldwide. The company’s origins trace back to Dr Erwin Sick, who identified early on that the combination of light, optics and intelligent electronics could solve industrial problems others had overlooked. In 1952, that insight led to the development of the accident prevention light curtain – a breakthrough that allowed machines to detect people and stop before serious injury occurred.

What began as a one-man operation has evolved into a business that supplies intelligent sensors that keep industrial automation running safely and efficiently. SICK has built its reputation not on product features alone, but on solving practical challenges in demanding environments. Customers such as OCME in Italy have used SICK safety scanners for 20 years with zero accidents, while HIK Robots integrates SICK sensors into systems supplied to DHL and Volkswagen, relying on their performance in harsh conditions without constant recalibration or supervision.

As a founding member of the International Data Spaces Association, SICK has also placed data security at the centre of its strategy, recognising

that embedded sensors are now integral to production lines.

“After nearly 80 years, we know good sensors aren’t the ones with the most features,” said George Peretiatko, safety solutions manager at SICK. “They are the ones that work when conditions are harsh, and someone’s job depends on them not failing.”

That philosophy is underpinned by a long-held corporate belief articulated by its founder.

“We believe that technology is for the benefit of people,” added Yiming Mai, solution business manager, digital transformation. “Doctor Erwin Sick himself said that, and we’ve been following this value for almost 80 years now.”

Safety solutions for robotics, palletisation and AGV/AMR

As robotics adoption accelerates across manufacturing and logistics, the balance between productivity and operator safety has become complex. Collaborative robots, high-speed palletisers and mobile platforms are increasingly sharing space with human workers. According to Peretiatko, traditional safety systems are often too blunt as an instrument for these environments.

“The challenge with collaborative robots and robotic automation in general is maintaining productivity while keeping people safe,” he said. “Traditional safety systems treat any human presence as a threat – the robot stops, production holds, someone resets the system, and you repeat the cycle.”

SICK’s approach is to make safety intelligent and contextual. Rather than defaulting to complete stops, its systems combine safety laser scanners, safety camera systems and safe speed monitoring to assess proximity, intent and risk in real time. Configurable protective fields can be switched depending on operational mode – one set of parameters for automatic production and another for manual intervention or teaching.

“The focus is on safety solutions that match the actual risk based on the machine safety life cycle,” Peretiatko said. “The innovation is making safety intelligent enough to enable collaboration, not just preventing collision.”

In palletisation and automated material handling, the risks are magnified by heavy loads, high throughput and shared workspaces. SICK addresses these environments with intelligent sensors, adaptive safety zones and real-time monitoring that respond instantly to people or obstacles. Crucially, safety data is transformed into actionable insights, ensuring protection without unnecessarily constraining performance in fast-moving facilities.

Mobile automation presents a further layer of complexity. Autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) must operate reliably amid unpredictable conditions. SICK designs its sensors specifically for these industrial environments, rather than adapting consumer technologies.

“Mobile robots only work if they handle real industrial conditions – dust, vibration, various light conditions,” Peretiatko said. “Our sensors are built for those environments from the start. They don’t need constant recalibration when lighting changes or dust accumulates.”

Integration has historically been a barrier, particularly where multiple safety signals, protective fields and diagnostics require extensive cabling. SICK has moved towards network-based safety communication over standard Ethernet protocols, replacing dozens of separate cables with a single connection. For machine builders and system integrators, this can reduce commissioning time.

“No proprietary interfaces, no compatibility nightmares,” Peretiatko explained. “The robot integrates with existing factory systems and can be deployed quickly.”

In one warehouse deployment, AGVs were experiencing near misses with pedestrian traffic during peak hours. The site responded by throttling vehicle speeds across the entire facility – a safe but inefficient solution. After introducing SICK safety scanners with configurable detection zones, vehicles could adapt their speed based on location and proximity to people, operating at full speed in open areas and slowing automatically near workstations.

According to Peretiatko, incidents dropped, while throughput increased by 10–15 per cent because vehicles were no longer artificially limited across the whole site.

Looking ahead, SICK sees industrial mobility evolving towards connected fleets capable of thinking and acting in real time. Edge processing, adaptive monitoring and instant fleet communication are central to this vision.

“SICK is shaping the future of industrial mobility by enabling connected fleets of autonomous robots that think and act in real time,” said Peretiatko. “Safety data becomes operational insight, helping businesses improve both efficiency and workplace safety.”

Digital solutions – industrial data analytics, sustainability and condition monitoring

While safety remains foundational, SICK’s sensor footprint across global industry has opened new opportunities in digital transformation. With thousands of devices already embedded in production lines, the company is focused on turning data into actionable intelligence.

“We’ve been providing traditional sensors for many decades, so we’ve literally got sensors all over the place,” said Mai. “The question now is how we help customers transform that raw sensor data into actionable insights and improve operational efficiency.”

Many of SICK’s latest products incorporate onboard processing, enabling programs to run directly within devices such as LiDAR sensors. This reduces computational load on PLCs and supports faster decision-making at the edge. In machine vision, SICK’s Nova app supports automated inspection, quality control and tracking, with embedded intelligence that streamlines deployment.

“We can actually run programmes inside the sensor to reduce the computation cost for our customers and enable faster decision making,” Mai explained. “With our vision systems and Nova app, we enable inspection automation, quality control and tracking.”

Connectivity forms the next layer. SICK supports industry-standard protocols including OPC UA and MQTT, simplifying integration into modern Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) architectures. Data can then be aggregated and analysed using SICK Analytics, the company’s software platform designed to visualise trends and support predictive maintenance.

“We help them connect the data from the sensor to their platforms, store the data, manage it and display it,” said Mai. “SICK Analytics aggregates the sensor data, helps them visualise trends and supports predictive maintenance so they can make decisions based on the data they receive.”

The outcome is reduced downtime, improved product quality and better allocation of labour. AI-enabled inspection cameras enhance quality control, while data-driven maintenance strategies allow interventions to be planned rather than reactive.

Sustainability is intertwined with these capabilities. As energy costs rise and manufacturers pursue decarbonisation targets, detailed operational data becomes essential.

“One of the hot topics in the industry at the moment is cost and wastage,” Mai noted. “Companies are trying to make money, but at the same time we’re trying to make the world better.”

By providing granular data on production performance, conveyor systems and resource usage, SICK enables manufacturers to identify inefficiencies and reduce waste. Better visibility of equipment performance supports both cost control and sustainability objectives.

In one recent Australian project, SICK supported a player in the storage sector with an RFID-enabled warehouse stocktake system. Previously, six staff were required over weekends to manually count inventory.

“The system has helped them greatly,” Mai said. “Tasks that once required extensive manual effort are now completed more quickly and consistently. This frees staff from manual tasks so they can focus on value‑adding activities that contribute more to their personal development and to the business.”

Looking to the future, both executives acknowledge the growing prominence of AI, adaptive technologies and cybersecurity. Peretiatko views AI through the lens of safety and resilience, emphasising the importance of secure, scalable systems in logistics automation. Mai, meanwhile, sees data readiness as the immediate priority for many Australian manufacturers.

“People keep talking about AI all the time,” Mai said. “But especially in Australia, people should be looking into data right now for data-driven decision making ready in the machine level. That’s what SICK is providing – connecting the data, storing the data, managing the data and helping them understand it, so they are prepared for AI in the future when it’s needed.”

From light curtains in the 1950s to edge-enabled analytics platforms today, SICK’s trajectory reflects a consistent theme: technology deployed with purpose. Whether safeguarding collaborative robots or transforming sensor data into strategic insight, the company’s guiding principle remains unchanged – technology, ultimately, is there for the benefit of people.