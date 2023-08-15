Shell hydraulic oils – peace of mind for your plant

The process of making paper as we know it today evolved over time, with ancient civilisations such as the Egyptians, Chinese, and Greeks developing various methods for paper production1. These methods have been vastly improved as our technology has grown and this state of the art technology needs support.

With the type of heavy machinery, now used, to mix, screen, clean and move pulp in produce paper production lines, a common issue faced in this industry is the breakdown of hydraulic conveyor systems used to transport paper. Conveyor systems operate at high temperatures, which can cause lubricants to breakdown and lose effectiveness. This can result in increased friction, wear, and downtime, leading to unwanted financial costs associated with repairing or replacing equipment.

Considering the challenges faced by the paper and board industry, Shell offers a solution through their range of high-performance lubricants. Drawing on their extensive experience and expertise in lubricant manufacturing, Shell provides customers with the best possible results, while keeping in mind each customer’s specific needs.

Shell’s leading expertise in producing and managing lubricant programs can lead to significant cost savings – resulting in customers reducing their total maintenance budget significantly.

Choosing the right lubricant for each piece of equipment can be challenging, but Shell’s comprehensive team of technical representatives make it easy. They can assess the specific needs of each customer and recommend the appropriate lubricant for each piece of equipment. By utilising Shell’s expertise, customers can ensure that they are using the right lubricant for optimal performance and cost savings.

With hydraulic conveyor systems in mind, Shell’s Tellus hydraulic fluids are designed to help improve the efficiency of hydraulic systems. The construct of each product provides reliable air release, cleanliness, and filterability – optimising systems efficiency and cost of operation.

From entry level to top tier lubricants, Shell has manufactured four types of products, designed to be used in various applications.

Shell Tellus S2 MX:

Extra protection.

Industrial applications.

Long life expectancy.

Mineral and zinc based.

Shell Tellus S2 VX:

Ultra-low temperature.

Able to be used in varying applications.

Special based and ashless.

Shell Tellus S3 M:

Superior protection capabilities.

Long life.

Versatile in its applications.

Mineral and zinc free.

Shell Tellus S4 ME:

Energy saving.

Zinc free.

Extra-long-life expectancy.

Synthetic and ashless.

With more than 70 years of hydraulic fluid experience, Shell is invested in providing superior lubrication technology for each customer, no matter what industry they reside in.

Motion encompasses a large distribution network, making Shell products accessible to paper and board sites Australia wide. Viva Energy works in partnership with Motion to ensure Australian’s have access to premium lubrication products for mobile equipment.

For more information on hydraulic fluid recommendations based on application requirements, visit your local Motion branch today.