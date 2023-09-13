Shaping the future with energy efficient compressed air solutions

Atlas Copco is empowering customer growth through the innovation of energy efficient solutions. Discover Atlas Copco’s cutting-edge compressed air solutions that are helping to drive towards a greener future.

As the world evolves towards a greener tomorrow, Atlas Copco takes the lead in redefining compressor technology. Its cutting-edge solutions not only elevate performance but also significantly reduce energy consumption.

Groundbreaking compressor for the next generation

When consistency is key, a fixed-speed compressor steps up, providing unwavering power upon activation. However, the dynamic nature of many industrial operations demands adaptability. This is where a variable speed compressor shines, flexing its output in harmony with demand, translating to remarkable energy efficiency. With the latest VSD compressor manufacturers can enjoy energy savings up to 60 per cent.

The revolutionary VSD is a highly efficient compressor that stands out in the market. It has raised the bar in performance, reliability, and connectivity to support an organisation’s sustainability goals. With the VSD you have as much energy as you need, no more no less.

Choosing an environmentally friendly air compressor can be an important and beneficial choice. Beyond immediate benefits, the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) plays a crucial role in selecting the ideal compressor for your production needs.

Unlock CO2’s potential for a sustainable transformation

Did you know that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions can find a new purpose? The world of carbon capture is evolving, and compressed gas solutions are at its heart. This revolutionary process involves capturing CO2 emissions from various industries and compressing them for storage or beneficial applications. Central to this transformation are compressors and compressed gas solutions, which play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency of carbon capture and storage endeavours.

Atlas Copco have innovative solutions available that can unleash the untapped potential of CO2, delivering not only economic advantages but also substantial environmental benefits. Backed by its exceptional CO2 compressors, Atlas Copco offer unparalleled efficiency and reliability, setting new benchmarks in sustainability.

Harnessing wasted energy for sustainability and innovation

Energy recovery is the transformative process of capturing and utilising wasted energy to amplify efficiency while reducing environmental footprints. By converting discarded energy into useful resources such as electricity, heat, or mechanical work, energy recovery takes centre stage in the pursuit of enhanced energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Atlas Copco specialises in tailoring solutions that align with diverse industry demands. Its energy recovery solutions not only cater to immediate needs but also pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow. By salvaging untapped energy and optimising operational efficiency, we’re committed to contributing to a future where innovation and environmental consciousness intertwine.

The importance of maintenance and control

Optimising an existing compressed air network opens doors to reducing your carbon footprint and cost-effectiveness. Nurturing and maintaining your compressed air system is a non-negotiable. Overlooking maintenance can lead to disruptive downtimes and financial setbacks. Thus, the key lies in consistent system care, vigilant monitoring, and meticulous control.

While scheduled maintenance plans with the supplier should be mandatory, daily engagement by the compressor user is equally important. Taking charge as a compressor owner involves recognising optimal pressure requirements and pinpointing pressure losses in the system.

Incorporating a state-of-the-art master control system stands as the ultimate strategy for managing a compressed air system. This control hub monitors compressor efficiency, availability, and reliability, promptly flagging issues and automatically adjusting pressure and energy consumption during periods of low demand. You can also pair your controller with smart connectivity technology to remotely supervise and optimise system performance.

Beyond efficiency, the green system’s air quality must meet defined standards. A holistic approach to compressed air management ensures a sustainable and cost-effective environment.

Air compressor audits for actionable insights

An all-encompassing assessment delves into every facet of your compressed air system, including energy consumption, air flow demand, system pressure, air quality, pressure differentials, and more, all analysed over an extensive timeframe.

What sets Atlas Copco’s approach apart is its audit software, which can simulate various configurations of your compressed air installation. The AIRSCan audit report is a game changer as it offers a concise overview of your compressed air system’s performance. This innovation enables Atlas Copco to project tangible energy savings, along with measurable environmental and financial advantages, providing a road map towards a more efficient future.

Celebrating 150 years of innovation

2023 marks the 150th anniversary of the Atlas Copco Group. They celebrate driving development and delivering breakthrough innovations, while also continuing to find ways to help shape the future.

“We are extremely proud of our past, and we continue to shape the future through our technologies and service solutions,” said Mats Rahmström, CEO and President of the Atlas Copco Group.

Throughout its history, the company has maintained commitment to innovation, sustainability, and ethical business practices. Yet, above all, the driving force behind these accomplishments has been the passionate individuals who continuously channel their dedication and visionary ideas into shaping a brighter future.

Atlas Copco Compressors

1800 023 469

www.atlascopco.com/en-au