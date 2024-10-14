Shape the future of Australian manufacturing: be part of the Industry Outlook Feature

Image: Piyawat/stock.adobe.com

Are you looking to shape the future of Australian manufacturing and share your insights with key industry leaders?

Manufacturers’ Monthly invites you to feature your business in our upcoming Industry Outlook promotional feature.

Australia’s manufacturing landscape is evolving rapidly, with a growing focus on sustainability, digital transformation, and advanced technologies.

Now more than ever, thought leadership is vital for guiding the industry forward.

Our Industry Outlook feature offers manufacturers the opportunity to provide input on the direction of the sector and showcase their leadership in this dynamic environment.

Why Advertise with Us?

Targeted Audience: Reach decision-makers across various sectors, including aerospace, defence, food processing, and advanced manufacturing.

Enhanced Visibility: Gain exposure through both our print and digital platforms, with tailored content that highlights your business’s unique strengths.

Bespoke Articles: Position your business as an industry leader with custom, in-depth articles that resonate with key players.

Credibility and Trust: Build your reputation with our well-established platform trusted by the Australian manufacturing community.

Who Should Advertise?



Manufacturers in Advanced Sectors: Including aerospace, defence, automotive, and food processing.

Including aerospace, defence, automotive, and food processing. Technology and Digital Transformation Leaders: From automation to AI and data analytics, driving the next wave of manufacturing innovation.

From automation to AI and data analytics, driving the next wave of manufacturing innovation. Sustainability and Circular Economy Champions: Businesses leading the way in sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

Businesses leading the way in sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. Suppliers and Service Providers: Offering essential services such as logistics, maintenance, and training to support the manufacturing sector.

Offering essential services such as logistics, maintenance, and training to support the manufacturing sector. Research and Development Institutions: Collaborating to bring cutting-edge innovations to life and shape the future of manufacturing.

Expressions of interest close on 30 October 2024. To secure your spot or for more information, click the button below.