Seyond to deliver LiDAR to Avikus for autonomous boat technology

Image: Andrea/stock.adobe.com

Seyond, a leading global provider of high-performance LiDAR solutions for autonomous vehicles and smart transportation, and Avikus, a pioneer in ship autonomous driving solutions, announced a significant step forward in their collaboration.

Seyond is set to deliver its award-winning, ultra-long range LiDAR sensor, Falcon, to Avikus and their customers at scale. This is a critical milestone in Avikus and Seyond’s shared mission of creating safer and smarter boating.

“We are honored that Avikus has selected our industry-leading LiDAR sensors to advance the development of autonomous technologies for boats,” said Junwei Bao, CEO of Seyond.

“The opportunity for continued growth within the intelligent shipping industry is an exciting prospect. We look forward to facilitating more efficient and accurate detection on the world’s oceans and waterways through our work with Avikus.”

“We are excited to work with Seyond on developing cutting-edge solutions for the recreational boating industry”, said Dohyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. ”

Seyond’s high-performance LiDAR is important for us to deal with the many sensing challenges”.

This collaboration promises to provide Avikus with the resources needed for highly precise, long-range detection, advanced navigation assist and improved autonomous functionality across several new models to deliver an unparalleled boating experience. The first models leveraging Falcon’s 500-meter detection range will be introduced this summer, with additional models planned for late 2024.