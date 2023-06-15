SEW-EURODRIVE’s hygienic solutions are a cut above the rest

SEW-Eurodrive’s newest portfolio of stainless-steel gear motors is the perfect recipe for success, presenting strong reliability and hygiene to processing lines.

In the food-processing world, there are many examples of conveyor lines brought to a halt by drive units that couldn’t handle the daily dose of high-pressure washdowns and chemical cleaners.

This issue is one that SEW-Eurodrive continues to address with great success. It’s well-known that in food-processing environments, cleanliness and hygiene are some of the most critical elements for success, and the example above is a good one because the margin for error when it comes to processing meat is zero.

At the end of a day’s meat processing, all conveyor line and drive units are carefully washed and scrubbed clean with approved chemical cleaners and high-pressure hosing.

At processing plants like the one mentioned above, traditionally designed drive systems can be prone to damage from water ingress and frequent exposure to cleaning products. This can lead to failures early in life, and it’s addressing this issue, and hygiene, where SEW thrives.

The solution used above was a Teflon-coated piece, however, SEW now has a new portfolio of stainless-steel servo and gear motors which increases hygiene and reliability. This is because the property of stainless steel means the units, which are fully enclosed, hold up even better to the rigours of food and beverage manufacturing- where hygiene is critical.

Download the whitepaper below to learn more.