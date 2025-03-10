Setting the stage for ICN’s next 40 years

Image: ICN

ICN’s 2025 is already shaping up to be even bigger than 2024 with more than $7 billion worth of new projects and 312 new work packages already listed on ICN Gateway.

Meanwhile, suppliers have won 898 new contracts valued at more than $410.52M+.

“We began in Victoria in 1984 as the Industrial Supplies Office, with the aim of providing small and medium businesses full, fair and reasonable opportunities to access public and private projects,” Executive Director Warren Janson said.

“Over the next 41 years we’ve helped local businesses find billions of dollars’ worth of contracts to keep them working and growing.

“We’ve not just survived, we’ve thrived with currently an ICN presence in every state and territory, and in New Zealand.”

In August last year, ICN celebrated its 40th year with an impressive cross-section of MPs, senators, diplomats and industry chiefs at a gala event at Parliament House.

“More than 400 guests gathered to mark the occasion and acknowledge the important part ICN plays in keeping Australian SMEs in the game when it comes to securing contracts in an internationally competitive realm,” Warren said.

“With that milestone now behind us, it’s time to concentrate on supporting Australian and New Zealand businesses for another 40 years, starting with several major projects committed to using local supply chains.”

Thirteen new projects have been listed on Gateway in just the first two months of this year, including the following three major developments.

Monash Medical Centre Tower Expansion Project (Vic)

The Victorian Department of Transport and Planning is calling for expressions of interest from capable suppliers for the Monash Medical Centre Tower Expansion Project.

The project will deliver a seven-storey tower above the hospital’s newly expanded emergency department.

The tower will include:

new operating theatres with pre-operative and post-operative beds

expanded maternity services including birthing suites and maternity beds supporting around 2,400 births per year

a new intensive care unit with modern technology and facilities for those patients who need the closest monitoring and care

a new Central Sterile Services Department.

Goulburn River Solar Farm (NSW)

The Goulburn River Solar Farm is a 585 MWp solar farm and battery energy storage system in the Upper Hunter region. It will support the reliable operation of the NSW electricity grid.

The project includes:

operation and maintenance buildings

a temporary onsite workers accommodation camp

electrical infrastructure required to connect to the existing electricity network.

The project received NSW Development Consent in August 2024 and approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 in October 2024.

Works started in 2024, and the project will provide about 350 construction roles throughout the planned 27-month build.

The Gladstone Project (QLD)

The Gladstone Project will strengthen and increase capacity of the electricity transmission network in Central Queensland. There are several key projects being planned, assessed and delivered in incremental stages over the next decade.

This first stage involves constructing the Calvale to Calliope River Transmission Line Reinforcement Project. Early works are underway, with construction expected to start by mid-2026. Completion is scheduled for late 2028.

Stage 1 will also include works at the existing Calvale Substation, and an expansion of the existing Calliope River Substation.