Senex Energy expansion approved

Image: Lena Wurm/stock.adobe.com

The final approval for Senex Energy’s $1 billion expansion of its Atlas and Roma North projects to boost QLD jobs and domestic gas supply has been granted by the Federal Government.

The project is expected to deliver 60 PJ of natural gas per year from 2025, representing more than 10 per cent of annual east coast domestic gas requirements.

During expansion, 900 Queensland jobs including 200 ongoing jobs in sectors such as manufacturing, are expected to be created.

Resources and critical minerals minister Scott Stewart said he welcomed the approval of the project, which is an example of how Queensland continues to do heavy lifting in domestic supply.

“Unlocking more gas and supplying it to the domestic market is critical for both households and our manufacturing industry,” said Stewart.

“We have always said gas is an important part of our energy transition.”

More than 20,000 kilometres of land has been released to shore up Australian gas supply since 2017 in Queensland.

Renewable energy backed up by up to 3GW of hydrogen-ready gas generation will help reduce electricity emissions 96 per cent by 2040.

Senex has already secured eight long-term supply agreements for the project with Australian manufacturers like CSR to support the expansion.

The Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan identifies up to 3GW of low to zero emissions hydrogen-ready gas generation to provide backup as Queensland builds a renewable electricity grid.

Renewable energy is set to provide 80 per cent of electricity needs by 2035, with long duration hydro energy storage storing enough energy to end reliance on coal generators.