SEMMA’s vision of a thriving manufacturing sector

Image: SEMMA

SEMMA CEO Honi Walker weighs the organisation’s newly released Manufacturing BLUEPRINT against the recently announced Victorian Industry Policy.

SEMMA’s Manufacturing BLUEPRINT proposes five pillars – Economic, Energy, Expand, Educate, and Evolve – to invigorate Australian manufacturing.

These include:

Lowering corporate tax to 15 per cent;

introducing 0-2 per cent interest loans;

ensuring a diversified energy mix with nuclear;

enhancing SME R&D; and;

tailoring regulations for small businesses.

These measures aim to boost competitiveness, create jobs, and secure sovereign capability, drawing lessons from manufacturing powerhouses like Germany and Sweden.

Where the Victorian Industry Policy falls short

The Victorian Industry Policy (VIP) sets a commendable direction for Victoria’s economy, emphasising innovation, skills, and renewable energy. However, SEMMA’s analysis highlights deficiencies compared to its BLUEPRINT.

Economic incentives lacking specificity

SEMMA proposes a 15 per cent tax cap on SME’s, low-interest loans, and a capital allowance scheme to drive SME investment and consolidation. The VIP offers general tax reforms (e.g., abolishing business insurance duty) and a $150 million investment fund but lacks targeted fiscal measures like a reduced corporate tax rate or SME-specific loans, critical to compete globally, especially with the US planning a 15 per cent corporate tax.

Energy policy lacks diversification

SEMMA advocates for a stable, affordable energy supply through a mix of renewables, gas, coal, and nuclear, alongside a cap system for large users to ensure cost certainty. The VIP focuses heavily on renewables and gas, omitting nuclear energy and a cap system, which limits reliability and competitiveness for energy-intensive manufacturers.

SME growth and innovation under-emphasised

SEMMA calls for SME-focused R&D, automation, and university partnerships to enhance global competitiveness. The VIP supports innovation broadly but lacks tailored programs for SMEs, failing to address barriers like large-focused grants or tax penalties during growth.

Workforce development needs more focus

SEMMA proposes $50,000 education grants for SME leaders, skilled migration to address shortages, and vocational training parity. The VIP invests in Free TAFE and skills programs but omits SME-specific training grants and a strong immigration strategy, weakening efforts to close manufacturing skills gaps.

Regulatory framework not SME-friendly

SEMMA recommends a tiered regulatory system, redefining small businesses as less than 25 employees and mandating 90 per cent local content in construction. The VIP’s regulatory reforms are broad, lacking SME exemptions or a legal local content mandate, potentially stifling small business growth.

The Victorian Industry Policy lays a foundation for growth, but its broad approach risks overlooking the specific needs of manufacturers, particularly SMEs. By integrating SEMMA’s Manufacturing BLUEPRINT recommendations, Victoria can unlock the potential of its manufacturing sector, driving economic resilience, job creation, and a higher standard of living for all Victorians. SEMMA stands ready to collaborate with policymakers to shape a future where manufacturing thrives.

