SEMMA launches new campaign for manufacturers

Celebrating 20 years of manufacturing advocacy and collaboration, SEMMA has launched a new campaign aimed at highlighting the smart, secure, and sustainable careers available in modern manufacturing.

Over the past two decades, SEMMA has been at the forefront of driving innovation and growth in the manufacturing sector. With a membership base of over 200 companies representing approximately 14,000 employees, SEMMA has become a leading local voice in advocating for policies that support manufacturing, connecting businesses with the resources and expertise they need to thrive, and promoting the achievements of Australian manufacturers.

As part of the new campaign, SEMMA CEO Honi Walker has met with current members and government departments to inform our advocacy. The focus of these meetings has been centred on addressing the staffing and skills issue, while also promoting local product inclusion in large projects.

“We are excited to launch this campaign and showcase the many opportunities available in modern manufacturing,” said Ms Walker. “Our industry is constantly evolving, and we want to show that it offers smart, secure, and sustainable careers that are essential to our economy.”

SEMMA is taking the message to schools in the south east through its SELLEN network and the recent Victorian Government initiative The Trades Fit: Young Women in Tech and Trades Expo, held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) from 10-11 May 2023. SEMMA also had a presence at Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) 2023, where attendees were invited to relax in the lounge area and meet with other industry members.

To further support its members, SEMMA has extended its Member Get Member campaign. Members can receive a 10 per cent discount on their subscription renewal by bringing in a new member.

“We are committed to supporting our members and promoting the growth of modern manufacturing in the South East Melbourne region,” said Ms Walker. “We encourage anyone interested in the industry to join SEMMA and be a part of our community.”

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, SEMMA will throw open its doors and invite all from the manufacturing industry to attend a special gala dinner and networking evening set for Thursday 8 June at the prestigious PARKROYAL Monash Melbourne. The Hon. Benjamin Carroll MP, Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Manufacturing Sovereignty will feature as guest speaker. SEMMA will also host a series of regular events throughout the year to provide opportunities for members to connect, share knowledge and expertise, and celebrate the achievements of the manufacturing community.

Reflecting on SEMMA’s 20th anniversary, Ms. Walker said, “We are incredibly proud of the impact SEMMA has had on the manufacturing industry over the past 20 years. Our members have been at the forefront of driving innovation and growth, and SEMMA has played a critical role in advocating for their needs, promoting their capabilities, and connecting them with the resources they need to succeed. As we look to the future, SEMMA remains committed to supporting the manufacturing industry and driving growth and innovation in the region. We will continue to advocate for policies that support our members, foster collaboration among businesses, and promote the capabilities of local manufacturers.”