SEMMA is calling for policy reform and targeted support to lift manufacturing’s share of the economy, cut red tape and give Australian manufacturers a stronger voice.

Manufacturers and the supply chain have been part of the Australian industrial landscape since the 1830s when the first blast furnace was introduced. We peaked in the 1960s with a GDP input of 25 per cent – now it’s below 6 per cent.

We know that when government’s change or are in debt – it can only mean one thing – increased political red tape, which means the cost of doing business rises.

In 2025, SEMMA launched our Australian Manufacturing BLUEPRINT. This is our policy platform that has enabled us to have stronger conversations with policy makers about legislative reform.

Our Five Pillars of Growth – Economic, Energy, Educate, Expand, Evolve – focus on key areas where manufacturing can continue to add value and increase our GDP from 5.9 per cent to 10 per cent in five years. We believe goals are necessary to get results.

SEMMA has been advocating for manufacturers for 23 years and we continue to make our members’ needs known at all levels of government. We are a-political, bi-partisan member funded not-for-profit organisation.

For manufacturers, SEMMA will continue to advocate for a freeze on land tax, payroll tax and Workcover Premiums for SMEs. We will continue to ask the regulators to do their job when it comes to Local Jobs First Content and to toughen our anti-dumping laws.

SEMMA is also known for our ability to connect businesses – our members do not feel the need to compete – SEMMA’s network gives members the complementary network channels enabling them to engage like-minded businesses as sounding boards, build up strong partnerships and learn from these extensive networking relationships.

As stated above, manufacturing has played a foundational role in supporting the Australian economy for many decades. It is time to recognise and acknowledge the contribution of our industry to the Australian way of life.

While SEMMA might be based in the southeast of Melbourne, we have an eye on the national economy and our place in it. In fact, the southeast of Melbourne has recently been acknowledged by a Deloitte Report to be the Manufacturing Powerhouse of Australia.

The southeast region contributes $89b to the economy, employs 75,400 people through 3,801 manufacturers. Nationally, manufacturing is the sixth largest industry, generating $137b in value-added output and employs 930,000 people. It contributes 12.4 per cent to Australia’s exports and 7.9 per cent to capital expenditure (AI Group 2024).

We believe there is enough manufacturing opportunity to go ‘round’ – but government policy must help not hinder our smart, secure and sustainable manufacturers. If you’d like to have your say, join us. Become a SEMMA member and we’ll keep raising the profile and voice of manufacturing. www.semma.com.au