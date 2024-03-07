Sedgman expands capabilities with Prudential Engineering acquisition

Image: Mike Mareen/stock.adobe.com

Sedgman has acquired Prudentia Engineering, expanding its presence in the growing chemical and energy industries which support the energy transition globally.

This acquisition enhances Sedgman’s existing critical minerals and mineral processing expertise in copper, high purity alumina, vanadium, lithium, cobalt, rare earths, uranium and nickel.

Sedgman is a member of the CIMIC Group, excutive chairman if CIMUC Group Juan Santamaria said, Paired with Sedgman’s engineering, project delivery, construction, and facility operations capability, Sedgman Prudentia gains a unique market position and unlocks the potential to deliver larger mineral processing, energy, and chemicals projects.”

Sedgman will apply Prudentia Engineering’s expertise in hydrometallurgy to its global operations, increasing its capability for clients.

Prudentia Engineering (Prudentia Process Consulting Pty Ltd) will operate as Sedgman Prudentia.

Offering its clients a comprehensive service, from consulting, feasibility studies, design, and delivery services on sustaining capital through to major brownfield and greenfield projects.

Managing director of Sedgamn Grant Fraser said, “We welcome the Prudentia Engineering people to the team and look forward to working with them. Sedgman Prudentia strengthens our critical minerals, energy, and chemicals capabilities while complementing our existing expertise, so we can provide our clients with a broader service offering.”

Sedgman Prudentia will continue to deliver high quality work, built on technical expertise and long term, trusted relationships.