The SecurityBridge industrial firewall by Pilz is a product that offers industrial security that protects industrial automation networks from manipulation and unauthorised access.

The firewall guarantees the safety of your staff and the availability of your machine by protecting it against cyberespionage and manipulation.

The SecurityBridge firewall now provides complete protection for industrial automation networks thanks to its updated firmware.

In addition to safeguarding the automation system PSS 4000 and the adjustable safe small controllers PNOZmulti, it now permits control over data transmission between any additional subscribers outside of the Pilz range.

The SecurityBridge was created in compliance with the secure development methodology as outlined in IEC 62443-4-1 and follows the principle of “Zones and Conduits”.

The extensive diagnostic features now include “packet recording”. This can be used to capture data transmissions between subscribers on the unsecured network and the protected controller network.

Recording can be restricted to specific communication interactions to enable you to analyse data more efficiently. That saves you valuable time during diagnostics!

The SecurityBridge industrial firewall also ensures that only authorised persons have access to the plant via the network. As a firewall, it keeps an eye on correspondence with the controller and manages data flow.

Moreover, SecurityBridge can be used to hold user permissions, which specify which employees have access to which types of information.

How it works

The PNOZmulti base unit, the PSSuniversal PLC controller, and any other subscribers outside of the Pilz range can all be linked upstream to the SecurityBridge.

As a result, the connection between the PC and the device is secure. Changes to a project’s configuration can only be made by users with relevant permissions which prevents unauthorised access to the secured network. This protects the data transmission between Client PC’s and SecurityBridge’s from tampering and manipulation.

Additionally, the SecurityBridge controls the process data traffic and monitors the integrity of the safety system. Changes to the checksum provide information about changes to the projects in the controller project.

Benefits at a glance: