Second Solar Sunshot round opens $150m funding

Image: marcin jucha/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has launched the second funding round of its $1 billion Solar Sunshot program, opening the door to $150 million for projects strengthening Australia’s solar photovoltaic (PV) supply chain.

Building on momentum from the first round, the scheme is designed to establish a resilient domestic solar manufacturing industry spanning everything from raw materials to deployment technologies.

The second round will target key segments of the PV supply chain, including framing, solar glass, junction boxes and deployment systems. Submissions open on 23 September 2025.

ARENA chief executive Darren Miller said the program represents a pivotal chance for Australia to position itself in the global solar industry.

“Australia has the opportunity to build high-quality products across the solar PV supply chain. Although we have a very small production capability today, we have the skills, partnerships and raw materials to establish a strong base that can be built on over the next decade,” Mr Miller said.

Round 1A, now closed, dedicated up to $500 million to module manufacturing. Round 1B, with up to $50 million available for feasibility and engineering studies, has been extended until November 2026.

Through these initial rounds, ARENA supported several pioneering Australian companies. These include $46 million to 5B to expand manufacturing capacity of its Maverick solar deployment system, $34.5 million to Tindo Solar to boost local PV production, and $11 million for three feasibility studies into upstream solar manufacturing.

The Solar Sunshot program has been identified as a cornerstone of the government’s Future Made in Australia ambitions. Policymakers view the initiative as essential to developing sovereign capability in renewable energy, helping to create secure and resilient supply chains while ensuring Australia can capture more value from its natural solar resources.

“Australia has the chance to move beyond simply extracting minerals to actually producing the modules, components and systems that will power the global transition,” Mr Miller said.

ARENA will administer the $1 billion program, designed to support innovation, scale and diversity in solar PV manufacturing. Officials argue that building local capacity will also reduce exposure to global supply chain risks and create new green industry jobs.

Round 2 will remain open for proposals until later this year, with details of eligibility and timelines available on ARENA’s website.