Early works have begun on the SEC Delburn Wind Farm near the Latrobe Valley, with the project set to deliver renewable energy, lower power bills and hundreds of local jobs.

The Federal Government confirmed construction will begin in March, following a site visit by minister for the state electricity commission Lily D’Ambrosio. The wind farm is expected to commence operations in 2028.

Once complete, the 33-turbine project will generate up to 205 megawatts of renewable electricity – enough to power more than 130,000 homes. The State Electricity Commission will retain 100 per cent ownership of the wind farm.

The project is expected to deliver significant economic benefits to the region, including more than 300 local jobs and over $22 million in neighbour and community benefit sharing programs over its operational life.

Local businesses and suppliers are being invited to participate in the project, creating opportunities for Gippsland-based companies to support construction and long-term operations, while strengthening the region’s supply chain.

The Latrobe Valley’s established transmission network and highly skilled workforce, developed through decades of energy generation experience, will support the project’s integration into the electricity grid.

The Delburn Wind Farm is the first wind project in Victoria to reach financial close in the past 12 months and marks the SEC’s return to power generation in Gippsland for the first time since its privatisation 30 years ago. The government says the project will help keep wholesale energy prices low into the future.

The SEC is targeting delivery of 4.5 gigawatts of renewable energy and storage by 2035, with more than a gigawatt of projects already underway. These include 819 megawatts of solar and battery storage at the SEC Renewable Energy Park in Horsham and the operational Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub near Melton.

Minister for the state electricity commission Lily D’Ambrosio said the project reflected the purpose behind the SEC’s revival.

“This project shows exactly why we brought the SEC back – to invest in renewable energy that delivers real benefits for Victorians, helps lower power prices and keeps generation in public hands,” she said.

“Delburn Wind Farm is a step forward for renewable energy in Gippsland, creating local jobs and securing reliable, affordable power while marking the SEC’s return to power generation in the region for the first time in 30 years.”

Member for Eastern Victoria Tom McIntosh said the project would deliver economic and energy benefits, while SEC chief executive officer Chris Miller said the commission looked forward to working closely with the Gippsland community.