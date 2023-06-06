Saunders secures $42 million contract for bp WA project

Engineering and construction company Saunders International Limited announced the contract will provide tank refurbishment and modification services for bp at its Kwinana energy hub in Perth.

The fixed price Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract forms part of bp’s Kwinana Renewable Fuels project.

The scope involves 25 tanks at the bp Kwinana energy hub being repurposed for feedstock or biofuel storage. The Kwinana Renewable Fuels project is one of five biorefineries that bp has planned globally.

It is expected that these projects will produce around 50 thousand barrels of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, also known as renewable diesel) per day by 2030.

The Kwinana Renewable Fuels project is part of the global multi-billion dollar investment by bp and will see existing refining infrastructure repurposed to produce drop-in fuel products that have the ability over time to support the decarbonisation of aviation and heavy industry, subject to regulatory and state government approvals.

Saunders’ managing director and chief executive officer, Mark Benson said, “Saunders continues to build on its strong track record as a trusted partner for repeat client, bp. This win is particularly pleasing as it’s the first of its kind globally for bp and a first for Australia.

“We’re excited to help bp repurpose the former Kwinana oil refinery so it’s future-ready.”

This project will commence in July 2023 and will contribute to Saunders’ revenue and earnings from FY24 to FY26.

Saunders International Limited provides design, fabrication, construction, shutdown, maintenance and industrial automation services to leading organisations across Australia and the Pacific Region.