SA’s welding talent shines bright at Weld Australia’s 2024 Awards

Skill, quality, and professionalism took centre stage last night as the winners of the 2024 South Australia Welding Excellence Awards were announced in Adelaide.

Hosted by Weld Australia, the Excellence Awards are the most prestigious event on the welding industry calendar. These awards honour and highlight the exceptional work of local welders, fabricators, and educators contributing to the industry’s growth.

This year’s ceremony was held at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide, drawing together the brightest talents from the South Australia welding sector. The event celebrated the outstanding achievements and workmanship demonstrated over the past year.

“The 2024 Welding Excellence Awards showcase the exceptional talent of welders and fabricators across South Australia. We are excited to honour both individuals and businesses who are driving advancements in welding through their commitment to quality, safety, and innovation,” said Geoff Crittenden, CEO of Weld Australia.

“The winners this year embody the pursuit of cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that enhance project outcomes while reducing risks, alongside initiatives that broaden and deepen the skilled workforce within the welding sector.”

ASC won the 2024 Company of the Year Award – Fabrication. ASC has proudly served as Australia’s submarine builder and sustainer for more than 35 years, playing a critical role in supporting national security. They built Australia’s Collins Class submarines, sustain the Collins Class fleet, and have been selected by the Federal Government to jointly build and sustain nuclear-powered submarines in Australia. ASC was the first Australian defence company to be accredited to international standard ISO 55001, recognising best practice in complex-asset management.

Century Engineering won the 2024 Project of the Year Award for the BHP Olympic Dam Project. Century Engineering has been operating since 1947, providing bespoke engineering solutions and complex manufacturing services. They were engaged to work on two operating concentrate dryers in BHP Olympic Dams Feed Preparation Area. Century’s innovation of new welding processes, inspection techniques, and training methodologies has not only delivered outstanding results for BHP, but also contributed to advancing welding capabilities in the engineering and fabrication industries.

BAE Systems Maritime Australia won the 2024 Health and Safety in Welding Award. BAE has been selected to deliver Hunter class frigates to the Royal Australian Navy, employing over 2,000 people at one of the world’s most technologically advanced naval shipyards. BAE designed and implemented a paint dust extraction unit to remove at least 90% of airborne contaminants generated during the grinding of primer paints from metal surfaces. This groundbreaking innovation significantly improves air quality within production areas, reducing the risk of dust inhalation for workers.

Welding Equipment Sales & Service (WESS) won the 2024 Company of the Year Award – Supplier. For over 40 years, WESS has been supporting the local welding industry with technical service and equipment repair – becoming the largest independent welding distribution business in South Australia. Now a “welding supercentre”, WESS imports and supports the best brands and technologies from around the world with local stocking of over 5,000 products. They also work with major industry partners to provide cutting-edge solutions that drive improved safety, quality, productivity and efficiency.

MTC Training, Marcellin Campus, Cardijn College won the 2024 Training and Education – Organisation Award. MTC Training at Cardijn Marcellin Campus is a leading provider of vocational education, specialising in high-quality training programs designed to meet industry demands. The training centre’s focus on real-world experience, industry relevant equipment, and strong industry partnerships ensures that students are equipped with the skills employers need. MTC has earned a reputation for producing job-ready graduates who can thrive in the fast-evolving engineering sector, with the campus being recognised for its outstanding contributions to workforce development.

The three winners of the 2024 Welding Professional of the Year Awardwere: Aslan Gursoy from ASC for the Welding Coordinator category; Ali Rayieeye from SA Water for the Welding Inspector category; and Terry Griffin from ASC for the Welding Supervisor category.

Cooper Penney from BAE Systems Australia won the 2024 Young Trades Person of the Year category. Cooper has consistently worked to a high standard throughout his entire apprenticeship, with his excellent fabrication skills showing through the quality of his work. With rapid improvement year on year, he is now working at the same level as experienced tradespeople. A self-starter and a team player, Cooper is quick to implement feedback and adopts a proactive approach to safety-related issues. He has also started mentoring newer apprentices, helping them integrate into the workforce.

Brenton Marrett from BAE Systems Australia was named the 2024 Trades Person of the Year. Throughout his extensive career as a boilermaker and welder, Brenton has demonstrated outstanding skill and craftsmanship including notable contributions to three major projects at Osborne Shipyard. Brenton’s proficiency in his trade is evident in his ability to work independently while upholding stringent safety standards. He has earned a strong reputation for his expertise, reliability, and an unwavering commitment to his work that consistently delivers high-quality results.

Paul Bettison from TAFE SA and Chris Henderson from Outsource Institute were named joint winners of the 2024 Training and Education – Individual Teacher Award. Paul is an accomplished Lecturer at TAFE SA Regency Campus, with 26 years of experience in designing and facilitating learning and assessment. He has a genuine passion for quality product and teaching and assessment outcomes, a personal commitment to lifelong learning, and a proven ability to rise to challenges. In addition to educating a broad cohort of apprentices, Paul is focused on leading and mentoring team members and identifying opportunities to improve efficiencies.

Chris Henderson is an exceptionally qualified Engineering Trainer and Assessor at Outsource Institute. With a career spanning more than 40 years, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge, practical experience, and industry insights that help apprentices develop the skills needed to excel in their careers. Chris’s dedication has produced skilled professionals who have gone on to make significant contributions to the engineering industry. His mentorship extends beyond the classroom, actively guiding and supporting students in their professional development.

Simon Doe from Australian National Fabrication Facility (ANFF) won the 2024 Ken Trevena Award. Simon is a passionate engineer with over 30 years of both technical and managerial experience in advanced manufacturing, welding, engineering and research – across sectors as diverse as defence, automotive, mineral processing, and medical devices. As ANFF’s National Manager, Simon is responsible for the activities of the multi-million dollar clean room facility and associated research and development laboratories. He also provides technical leadership to the team, and fosters strategic relationships with stakeholders.

Ashley Bell from BAE Systems Australia won the special CEO’s Award for services to the Australian welding industry. From humble beginnings as a 15-year-old apprentice in his father’s structural fabrication business, Ashley is now the Head of Manufacturing Engineering at BAE Systems Australia. His 25-year professional journey encompasses vast experience in the oil and gas, mining, subsea and defence sectors. Ashley has been working on the Hunter Class Frigate project since 2018 – from inception through to fabrication of the first Hunter Class blocks.





