Global healthcare company Sanofi will become the first tenant of the Translational Research Institute’s (TRI) new ENTRI biomanufacturing facility in Brisbane, marking a significant milestone for Queensland’s expanding biomedical sector.

The tenancy comes as ENTRI nears completion and forms part of a broader expansion of the Translational Science Hub – a partnership linking Queensland researchers with Sanofi scientists in France and the United States. The hub aims to accelerate medical innovation by integrating research, product development, clinical work and commercialisation.

TRI chief executive Professor Maher Gandhi said Sanofi’s decision to sign on at ENTRI sends a strong signal to the international biotech community.

“Sanofi’s commitment to ENTRI represents a ringing endorsement of the facility and importantly an affirmation of our vision for a complete translational pathway from discovery, all the way through to manufacturing products to undertake clinical trials for the benefit of patients,” Professor Gandhi said.

“ENTRI is the key to achieving this by helping to remove barriers to entry for biotech companies and Sanofi’s presence will add enormous value to that vision.”

Sanofi is a partner in the Translational Science Hub alongside the University of Queensland, Griffith University and the Queensland Government. The hub is designed as a global scientific community dedicated to advancing new medical technologies.

Sanofi’s head of the Translational Science Hub, Professor Cameron Simmons, said establishing a presence at ENTRI underscores the company’s long-term commitment to the state and the country.

“Our decision to establish a presence at ENTRI demonstrates Sanofi’s long-term commitment to Queensland and Australia. Through the Translational Science Hub, we aim to foster collaboration between global and local experts, creating a scientific community focused on new medical technology and translational science,” Professor Simmons said.

ENTRI is scheduled to open in early 2026 and will feature cGMP cleanrooms, wet laboratories, office space and collaboration areas. The facility is jointly funded by the Queensland Government and TRI, and will offer maturing companies the ability to manufacture products for all phases of clinical trials.

Professor Gandhi said the project is a central step in his ambition to see in-house clinical trials conducted from therapies and medical devices discovered and developed in Queensland.

“ENTRI is a major step towards that vision, enabling translation of research from the bench to the bedside by manufacturing products for clinical trials right here in Queensland,” he said.