Safety solution of the year – Lindo Chamber

Lindo Chamber is a chemical free disinfection chamber for use on patient stretchers and other healthcare mobile assets.

Utilising proven germicidal light sources, Lindo Chamber has been designed to mitigate the use of hazardous chemicals traditionally used to disinfect healthcare equipment.

The technology uses Ultra-Violet light in the germicidal wavelength range between 200 and 300 nanometres.

The optimum wavelength for disinfection is 264 nanometres, which is located within the UV-C spectrum. When microorganisms are exposed to germicidal wavelengths, the high energy associated with UV-C light is absorbed by the DNA of bacteria and viruses.

Founder and Director Robert Gangi started the idea of the Lindo chamber for shopping trolleys during covid but quickly realised it had benefits in the health sector.

The trajectory of the Clean Cart product took a turn when Gangi had a conversation with a friend who flies with Air Ambulance Victoria.

“He saw the chamber, and said ‘Rob, that’s a perfect size for a patient stretcher.’ It dawned on us that healthcare could be terrific for this technology,” Gangi explained.

“The idea is to reduce resources, stress and costs by replacing the paramedic’s task of disinfecting a stretcher. A job which can take up to half an hour can be done by the chamber in under five minutes and the only manual labour involved is inserting the stretcher and removing it. Everything else is automated.”

Without the chamber, paramedics use chemical gloves and PPE to wipe down every surface, exposing them to potentially harmful pathogens and surfaces.

The company currently uses a manufacturing partner to create the goods with the company currently focussed on improving its R&D.

“We have recently applied for an infrastructure grant from the government that could help us develop our prototyping facility,” Gangi explained.

“This facility will allow us to work on creating innovative products and continue to outsource our manufacturing to companies with better capabilities.

“Our next step will be looking to grow our manufacturing capabilities, we want to manufacture the whole chamber here but we will need to bring in some expertise but that is definitely our next step,” he said.

The team at Lindo have begun conversation with a range of sectors including defence to begin utilising the product, but this does have some challenges as Gangi explained.

“I think the hardest thing is that there is a perception that you can only kill pathogens by getting them wet, so our completely waterless solution may not appear to kill the germs like others,“ he said.

We have gone to market with evidence based research and then we will even go a step further and we will be putting it into some defence vessels for testing.”

Lindo has identified the Lindo Chamber as assisting with Paramedic burnout, removing the need for time to be wasted cleaning stretchers and getting them back on the road faster.

“I think the thing that covid helped everyone realise is the severe lack of resources on hand,” he said.

“Paramedics are often exposed to chemicals and back breaking work cleaning these stretchers, it really shouldn’t need to be a part of their jobs but unfortunately it has to be.

“This now frees up a resource and gets them back on the road quicker than ever before,” Gangi said.

Combined with an asset management and tracing system, the chamber is currently in use as a trial at Air Ambulance Victoria (AAV). It has been used successfully since October 2022, with paramedics also using the chamber to disinfect other healthcare equipment like monitors and laptops. The success of the trial lead AAV to ask for a permanent solution. Gangi explained that the chamber is more than just a disinfection solution.

“We’ve expanded the monitoring system so that each stretcher provides an alert each time a stretcher is disinfected, saving that information to a database. We can then set the system to provide an alert when a stretcher hasn’t been disinfected for a certain number of days and provide a record of each time the stretcher was disinfected. This enables easy quality assurance, monitoring, and health and safety reporting.”