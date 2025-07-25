Safe restarts, seamless production with PSENradar

Image: Pilz Australia

Weidplas had already optimised the unloading process on one of its injection moulding machines, where a six-axis robot removes parts and places them onto a conveyor. PSENradar.

Following this success, the company turned its attention to improving the safety of this process step. The goal was to ensure that, under all circumstances, no personnel remained within the robot cell once the safety light curtain had been activated and the gate locking devices confirmed. The aim: to make the restart process as flexible and safe as possible.

A comprehensive safety solution was developed using the PSENradar safe radar system, integrated with the existing configurable small controller, PNOZmulti 2. This setup from Pilz now ensures enhanced plant safety and minimises downtime.

Maximum flexibility for robot cell restart

Previously, in the event of a malfunction, only a qualified service engineer could remove the robot from the injection moulding machine and re-enable the safety light curtain between the machine and the robot cell. The duration of the plant’s downtime depended entirely on the availability of this engineer.

Today, the situation has improved significantly. Three PSENradar sensors now monitor the entire protection zone. Installation and implementation were straightforward, thanks to existing Pilz function blocks. The gates are fitted with PSENmlock safety locking devices. When a gate is opened or the injection moulding machine is accessed, the robot enters a safe stop mode—just as before.

What’s new is that the radar sensors now activate automatically, detecting any movement within the protection zone. Only when PSENradar confirms that no movement has been detected for a defined period are the safety mechanisms and the robot reactivated. The robot then automatically returns to its start position, allowing production to resume without delay. As a result, lengthy downtimes are now a thing of the past.

Key Benefits at a Glance:

Efficient set-up mode : Operators can now complete the reactivation process independently.

: Operators can now complete the reactivation process independently. Reliable protection zone monitoring : PSENradar enables a safe, flexible, and dependable robot application in compliance with PL d, Cat. 3.

: PSENradar enables a safe, flexible, and dependable robot application in compliance with PL d, Cat. 3. Seamless integration: The radar solution is easily implemented using the existing PNOZmulti 2 controller.

Customer Testimonial

“By integrating the PSENradar safety sensor, we’ve not only enhanced plant safety but, in close collaboration with Pilz, developed an efficient solution that offers maximum flexibility for automatic restart. This has allowed us to significantly reduce downtimes.”

— Tobias Mädler, Automation Engineer at Weidplas