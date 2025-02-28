SA vocational students increase in priority areas

Image: kasto/stock.adobe.com

There has been a 2.9 per cent increase in course enrolments aligned with South Australian Government priority areas, including construction, defence and manufacturing, clean energy, education, and care, between 2023 and 2024.

New data from the National Centre for Vocational Education and Research’s (NCVER) September 2024 report demonstrated growth in:

Engineering and related technologies programmes (4.2 per cent).

Society and culture (18.3 per cent).

Architecture and building (6.6 per cent).

Education (16.7 per cent).

“We want more South Australians training in the areas our economy needs – and today’s data confirms we are successfully building the workforce pipeline we need in areas like early childhood, building and construction, and defence,” said Minister for Education, Blair Boyer.

“We are not taking our foot off the pedal when it comes to supporting South Australians to get the skills they need in the areas we need them most.”

A total of 33,785 vocational education students in South Australia have enrolled in TAFE in 2024. This marks a 17 per cent increase since 2022, following the Fee-Free TAFE initiative that expanded access for South Australian students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The strong growth in TAFE enrolments is a clear indication that South Australians are seizing the opportunity to gain the skills needed for in-demand jobs and build rewarding careers,” said SA skills commissioner Cameron Baker.

“This growth aligns with industry needs, ensuring we are developing a workforce ready to meet the demands of priority sectors.”

The number of South Australian vocational students under the age of 24 has grown by 3.3 per cent, while those attending secondary school have increased by 10.1 per cent since 2023.

“It is pleasing to see an increased number of young South Australians, including those in secondary school, undertaking VET,” Baker added.

“By making training more accessible, we are supporting individuals in building their careers and ensuring businesses have the skilled workforce they need to drive economic growth.”