SA manufacturers secure a US shipbuilding supplier

SA manufacturers secure a crucial role in the US nuclear-power submarine program, with the first South Australian-based manufacturer taking a step closer to joining the supply chain after securing a Newport News Shipbuilding supplier identification number this week.

This means that once the manufacturers are fully certified through the Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification process, they will be able to tender for work.

“Any new build program will have a period of learning as a prerequisite to becoming suitably qualified and experienced,” said the managing director of Century Engineering, David Heaslip.

To help prepare the businesses for US shipbuilding work they will share $400,000 of South Australian government support, matched by the companies.

The participants in the state’s inaugural Supplier Capability Uplift Program are:

– McKechnie Iron Foundry

– Century Engineering

– Levett Engineering

– H-E Parts International

– MacTaggart Scott Australia

Throughout 2024, these companies worked with HII-NA’s technical experts to complete Supplier Technical Assessment and Validation (STAV) reviews, identifying hurdles to be overcome before competing for US naval shipbuilding work.

“This program has been a success for those businesses that took part in it, and it’s shown how South Australia’s existing manufacturing capabilities can be applied to complex shipbuilding projects,” said MP Stephan Mullighan.

Driven by South Australia, the Supplier Capability Uplift Program, has been emulated in Western Australia, and, last month, the Australian government announced the national roll-out of a similar initiative – the Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification Pilot.

The partnership between the SA government and HII-NA began in 2023, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Under the spirit of the trilateral AUKUS agreement, parties agreed to cooperate on the development of South Australia’s defence industry workforce, skills, and supply chain.

“HII provided an insightful review of Century’s capabilities and offered advice and comments in a transparent manner, which allowed us to learn a lot about the requirements for the US Nuclear Submarine Build and Sustainment,” said Heaslip.