SA Hydrogen Jobs Plan granted approval

Image: Zainab / stock.adobe.com

The South Australian Government’s world-leading Hydrogen Jobs Plan located near Whyalla has been granted approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

This follows the project securing development approval in July this year which involved an independent and comprehensive assessment by both State and Commonwealth regulatory agencies.

These approval milestones signify a step forward for the project.

Sam Crafter, chief executive of the Office of Hydrogen Power SA, highlighted the project’s progress and emphasised the rigorous environmental protections in place.

“This approval is a testament to our commitment to balance renewable energy development with conservation. We’re proud to take a responsible approach that not only drives employment opportunities and innovation in Whyalla but also safeguards the unique biodiversity in the region,” said Crafter.

Further information on the project approval with conditions is available on the Australian Government’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water website.