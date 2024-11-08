SA Gov’t plan to deliver defence industry jobs well underway

Image: FiledIMAGE/stock.adobe.com

One year since its release, The South Australian Defence Industry Workforce and Skills Report and Action Plan has seen more than 80 per cent of the Australian and South Australian Government-funded workforce development initiatives are now underway.

The strategy provides a detailed blueprint to create, train, and retain a skilled and experienced defence industry workforce.

“Defence projects such as AUKUS and the Hunter-Class Frigates will create a generation of work for South Australians and inject tens of billions of dollars into SA’s economy,” said treasurer of South Australia, Stephen Mullighan.

“These initiatives are designed to yield both immediate and sustained impacts, catering to current workforce demands while laying the groundwork for South Australia’s future needs.”

Of the 22 integrated initiatives designed in partnership with industry, 19 have commenced, which address the strategic objectives to engage school students and teachers, create new education and employment pathways, and upskill existing workers.

Almost 5,000 secondary students, 550 teachers, and 114 schools from across South Australia have participated in the Schools Pathways Program, learning about potential future careers in defence industry and engaging in STEM activities.

Findon Technical College opened in January 2024, with more than 230 students now on a direct pathway into a defence industry career.

40 mid-career defence industry workers completed Defence Teaming Centre’s Defence Industry Leadership Program in 2024.

Two pilot Degree Apprenticeship programs have also been established, including the oMechanical Engineering Degree Apprenticeship offered at Flinders University and the

oSoftware Engineering Degree Apprenticeship offered at the University of South Australia.

More than 1,000 Commonwealth Supported Places have been allocated to the University of Adelaide and Flinders University across four years.

Additionally, a delivery partner appointed and expressions of interest open for the Defence Industry Connection Program, offering university students paid industry placements in defence industry businesses.

Within the next year further initiatives will commence, including:

The Defence Industry Pathways Program will be established in South Australia, with entry-level trainees embarking on a Certificate III qualification with TAFE SA and defence industry placements.

Shipbuilding Employment Pathways will be available for apprentices in the engineering and electrical streams with Certificate III qualifications.

Port Augusta Technical College will open, with the remaining colleges (The Heights, Tonsley, and Mt Gambier) to welcome students from 2026.

Entry-level Aeroskills for Jobseekers will target 25 participants who will undertake the Certificate II in Aeroskills to help build their skills to transition to Certificate IV trade skill courses in the aviation sector.

Design for the Skills and Training Academy is continuing. Tailored education, training and skilling pilot initiatives for the submarine and naval shipbuilding workforce are being scoped for early activation.

The Defence Industry Workforce and Skills Report and Action Plan represents $58 million in investment between the Federal and South Australian Governments.

This figure grows to more than $300 million when considering the establishment of South Australia’s five Technical Colleges and Australian Government funding for AUKUS-aligned university places – both set to have a significant impact in equipping South Australians with in-demand trade and STEM skills.