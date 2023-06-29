SA Government and BAE Systems partner for future workforce

The South Australian Government and defence prime BAE Systems Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Osborne Naval Shipyard to further develop the state’s defence workforce.

The MoU establishes a commitment to co-design and supports the implementation of workforce and skills projects that aim to increase the diversity of the STEM pipeline and address critical skills needed for current and future defence projects

To do this, BAE Systems will leverage the international industry expertise of the United Kingdom arm of the organisation.

Managing director of BAE Systems Australia, Craig Lockhart said meeting the demand for highly-skilled workers requires an innovative approach.

“Industry, academia, educators and Governments have to work together to look for different and novel ways to turn the dial,” Mr Lockhart said.

“The BAE Systems Submarine Skills Academy in the UK is a model that has proven highly successful in the acceleration and creation of significant numbers of job-ready employees in support of sovereign national programs.”

“The MoU with the South Australian Government will open up new and innovative ways for us to work collaboratively and take an innovative approach to further build the skills we need here in South Australia.”

South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas said BAE Systems will be an invaluable partner to undertake this important task.

“South Australia is spearheading the largest, most complex naval shipbuilding defence projects in our nation’s history,” said Malinauskas.

“Preparing the industrial base to support defence capability must begin now. This requires strong partnership with industry.”

Deputy premier and minister for defence and space industries, Susan Close, said the partnership will accelerate the work needed to meet the defence sector’s workforce and skills needs.

“This MoU will be mutually beneficial to the Government of South Australia and BAE Systems Australia as we undertake further cooperation with industry and other partners including education and training providers to continue to develop SA’s defence industry workforce and the skills required to support projects critical to national security,” said Minister Close.